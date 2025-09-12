Holoworld AI: HOLO launches token staking

PANews reported on September 12th that Holoworld AI announced on Twitter that HOLO token staking has launched. Users can connect their wallets and stake any amount of $HOLO, with no minimum requirement. Staking earns a multiplier and early access to Holo Points, which serve as proof of participation in future project launches.

