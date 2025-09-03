Holoworld Foundation is officially established and releases HOLO token economics

PANews reported on September 3rd that the Holoworld Foundation, a decentralized non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the development of the AI-native application ecosystem, has officially been established and launched the HOLO governance and incentive token. The total supply of HOLO is 2.048 billion, with the distribution ratio being 13.11% for ecosystem and marketing, 20.93 % for community growth, 18.40% for the foundation, 15.6% for the team, 3.5% for advisors, 13.46% for investors, 5% for liquidity, and 10% for airdrops. The initial circulating supply is approximately 16.96% , or 347 million tokens.
