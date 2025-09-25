PANews reported on September 25 that Blockworks has reported that Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary technology stacks to drive Web3 games into the mainstream consumer market. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. GameShift was originally developed internally by Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games, eliminating the need for game studios to rely on professional blockchain engineers. The merged platform combines developer tools with the Web3 user experience to solve the distribution, monetization, and usability problems that hinder the popularization of Web3 games. The plan is to build GameShift into a "consumer portal" to lower the entry threshold for non-crypto game players through features such as gas-free wallets and seamless transactions, while leveraging Honeycomb's SDK to provide underlying game logic and high-performance compression technology to significantly reduce on-chain costs.PANews reported on September 25 that Blockworks has reported that Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary technology stacks to drive Web3 games into the mainstream consumer market. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. GameShift was originally developed internally by Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games, eliminating the need for game studios to rely on professional blockchain engineers. The merged platform combines developer tools with the Web3 user experience to solve the distribution, monetization, and usability problems that hinder the popularization of Web3 games. The plan is to build GameShift into a "consumer portal" to lower the entry threshold for non-crypto game players through features such as gas-free wallets and seamless transactions, while leveraging Honeycomb's SDK to provide underlying game logic and high-performance compression technology to significantly reduce on-chain costs.

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

By: PANews
2025/09/25 23:02
