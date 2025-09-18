Hong Kong police: 11 people have been arrested in the gold theft case and all the stolen gold has been recovered

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to CCTV News, Hong Kong police announced today (September 18th) that a theft occurred at a gold and jewelry processing factory in Hung Hom, Hong Kong, in the early morning of the 17th. The stolen gold, valued at approximately HK$50 million, has been fully recovered. Police said the complainant and five friends were resting at the factory that day. Around 5:00 a.m., 10 wanted men broke in and stole approximately 65 kilograms of gold bars, gold bricks, and gold dust, valued at approximately HK$50 million, along with approximately HK$30,000 in cash before leaving. The complainant then notified the company owner and called the police for assistance. Hong Kong police classified the case as theft. Police stated that the wanted mastermind and the complainant were partners in the gold processing factory and had common business partners. By evening, 11 people had been arrested. The case remains under investigation by the West Kowloon Crime Unit.