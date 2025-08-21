Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Group to Buy $483 Million in Bitcoin

Hong Kong-based Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited has filed a Form 6-K with the U

Hong Kong-based Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited has filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing an agreement to purchase 4,250 Bitcoin for approximately US$482.96 million.

The company said it will finance the acquisition through a combination of a convertible promissory note and warrants, signaling a sizable balance-sheet commitment to the cryptocurrency.

