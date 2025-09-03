Hong Kong’s Yunfeng Financial Joins Ether Treasury Trend with $44M Purchase

By: Coincentral
2025/09/03 03:07
TLDR

  • Yunfeng buys $44M ETH, making Ethereum a core reserve for Web3 growth.
  • Hong Kong’s Yunfeng adds 10K ETH to treasury, fueling Web3 & AI plans.
  • Yunfeng shifts $44M into ETH to back tokenization and digital finance.
  • Ethereum joins Yunfeng’s balance sheet in bold $44M Web3 strategy push.
  • Yunfeng secures 10K ETH, positioning Ethereum as key to future finance.

Yunfeng Financial has entered the ether treasury space with a strategic $44 million ETH acquisition. This move positions the Hong Kong firm among the growing list of public companies adopting digital assets. The company aims to support its broader expansion into Web3, artificial intelligence, and real-world asset tokenization.

ETH Becomes Strategic Reserve Asset for Yunfeng Financial

Yunfeng Financial confirmed its acquisition of 10,000 ETH on the open market using internal cash reserves. This allocation reflects the firm’s decision to shift part of its reserves into blockchain-based assets. The company classifies the ETH holding as an investment within its financial statements.

The board of Yunfeng Financial authorized the purchase after assessing its expansion into digital currencies and emerging financial technologies. The move aligns with the group’s July announcement outlining plans in Web3, AI, and real-world assets. By holding ETH, the group strengthens its foundation for future tokenization and digital integration projects.

Though not subject to a mandatory filing under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, Yunfeng Financial formally announced the ETH purchase voluntarily. The decision marks a deliberate shift away from traditional currency reliance. This strategy reflects a broader interest in the utility of Ethereum within financial infrastructure development.

Web3 and RWA Tokenization Form Key Growth Areas

Yunfeng Financial aims to leverage Ethereum as a backbone for tokenized real-world asset offerings. The purchase supports technical capabilities necessary for asset digitization in a decentralized ecosystem. These capabilities will allow the company to introduce token-based services for clients.

The firm expects ETH to play a role across different verticals, including insurance and asset management. By adopting Ethereum as a reserve asset, Yunfeng Financial strengthens its operational foundation for blockchain-based service models. As it builds these offerings, the company expects improved integration between financial tools and smart contract technologies.

The group envisions expanded applications of ETH in delivering advanced, tech-enabled client services. Yunfeng Financial seeks to bridge conventional finance with blockchain-powered systems. These efforts are designed to improve user autonomy and service experience across digital platforms.

Ether Treasury Trend Expands Among Public Firms

Yunfeng Financial joins a growing list of public companies that are allocating ETH to their balance sheets. Others include SharpLink Gaming and Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which have adopted similar reserve strategies. The trend mirrors earlier moves made by firms holding bitcoin as strategic assets.

The ether treasury approach reflects increasing institutional recognition of Ethereum’s role beyond speculation. Yunfeng Financial’s entry reinforces the shift as firms diversify beyond fiat. As the ecosystem matures, the adoption of ETH for operational and strategic use continues to gain ground.

Yunfeng Financial remains committed to scaling its digital finance initiatives. The firm maintains flexibility in adjusting the size of its holdings in response to evolving market and regulatory factors. Yunfeng Financial emphasizes prudent monitoring while pursuing its expansion goals across Web3 and AI.

 

