The post How Louis Vuitton’s Beauty Line Was Inspired By 1920s Art Deco Culture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Louis Vuitton Art Déco exhibition at LV Dream Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton has launched new exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Déco at its LV Dream showcase space in Paris, a stone’s throw from the city’s Pont Neuf. Playing out over eight themed rooms with upwards of 300 heritage objects and archival materials, the exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts which took place in Paris in 1925. It spotlights the legacy of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, grandson of the Maison’s founder and showcases the house’s deep connection to the artistic movement. In the early 20th century the Vuitton scion spearheaded partnerships with artists and designers of the day such as Pierre-Émile Legrain, Camille Cless-Brothier and Gaston Le Bourgeois which were showcased at the 1925 exhibition under the banner Éditions d’art. The privilege of a 170 year heritage is having 170 years of culture and storytelling at your disposal through which to ground and legitimise continued evolution. The brush silhouettes in the vintage Louis Vuitton trunk are a nod to New York’s geometric skyscrapers. Louis Vuitton “La Touche de rouge ou Devant la coiffeuse” attributed to Pierre-Émile Legrain, based on an idea by Gaston-Louis Vuitton. Insert published in the Louis Vuitton Catalogue “Du Cadeau ou La Bonne manière pour choisir et offrir un présent, ca. 1922. Louis Vuitton Take the Maison’s recent foray into makeup with La Beauté Louis Vuitton by Pat McGrath, its inaugural cosmetics collection. Communication around the exhibition notes that inspiration can be traced back to its first the toiletry kits and grooming sets such as a Milano lined suitcase, originally displayed in 1925 and now on show once more at LV Dream. The brushes, featuring carved grooves slide in and out on runners ensuring that their bristles don’t get crushed. The silhouettes… The post How Louis Vuitton’s Beauty Line Was Inspired By 1920s Art Deco Culture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Louis Vuitton Art Déco exhibition at LV Dream Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton has launched new exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Déco at its LV Dream showcase space in Paris, a stone’s throw from the city’s Pont Neuf. Playing out over eight themed rooms with upwards of 300 heritage objects and archival materials, the exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts which took place in Paris in 1925. It spotlights the legacy of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, grandson of the Maison’s founder and showcases the house’s deep connection to the artistic movement. In the early 20th century the Vuitton scion spearheaded partnerships with artists and designers of the day such as Pierre-Émile Legrain, Camille Cless-Brothier and Gaston Le Bourgeois which were showcased at the 1925 exhibition under the banner Éditions d’art. The privilege of a 170 year heritage is having 170 years of culture and storytelling at your disposal through which to ground and legitimise continued evolution. The brush silhouettes in the vintage Louis Vuitton trunk are a nod to New York’s geometric skyscrapers. Louis Vuitton “La Touche de rouge ou Devant la coiffeuse” attributed to Pierre-Émile Legrain, based on an idea by Gaston-Louis Vuitton. Insert published in the Louis Vuitton Catalogue “Du Cadeau ou La Bonne manière pour choisir et offrir un présent, ca. 1922. Louis Vuitton Take the Maison’s recent foray into makeup with La Beauté Louis Vuitton by Pat McGrath, its inaugural cosmetics collection. Communication around the exhibition notes that inspiration can be traced back to its first the toiletry kits and grooming sets such as a Milano lined suitcase, originally displayed in 1925 and now on show once more at LV Dream. The brushes, featuring carved grooves slide in and out on runners ensuring that their bristles don’t get crushed. The silhouettes…

How Louis Vuitton’s Beauty Line Was Inspired By 1920s Art Deco Culture

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:12
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000301-1.95%
LiveArt
ART$0.01332-12.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009958-40.06%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2054+7.31%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9954+7.71%

Louis Vuitton Art Déco exhibition at LV Dream

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has launched new exhibition Louis Vuitton Art Déco at its LV Dream showcase space in Paris, a stone’s throw from the city’s Pont Neuf.

Playing out over eight themed rooms with upwards of 300 heritage objects and archival materials, the exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts which took place in Paris in 1925. It spotlights the legacy of Gaston-Louis Vuitton, grandson of the Maison’s founder and showcases the house’s deep connection to the artistic movement.

In the early 20th century the Vuitton scion spearheaded partnerships with artists and designers of the day such as Pierre-Émile Legrain, Camille Cless-Brothier and Gaston Le Bourgeois which were showcased at the 1925 exhibition under the banner Éditions d’art.

The privilege of a 170 year heritage is having 170 years of culture and storytelling at your disposal through which to ground and legitimise continued evolution.

The brush silhouettes in the vintage Louis Vuitton trunk are a nod to New York’s geometric skyscrapers.

Louis Vuitton

“La Touche de rouge ou Devant la coiffeuse” attributed to Pierre-Émile Legrain, based on an idea by Gaston-Louis Vuitton. Insert published in the Louis Vuitton Catalogue “Du Cadeau ou La Bonne manière pour choisir et offrir un présent, ca. 1922.

Louis Vuitton

Take the Maison’s recent foray into makeup with La Beauté Louis Vuitton by Pat McGrath, its inaugural cosmetics collection. Communication around the exhibition notes that inspiration can be traced back to its first the toiletry kits and grooming sets such as a Milano lined suitcase, originally displayed in 1925 and now on show once more at LV Dream.

The brushes, featuring carved grooves slide in and out on runners ensuring that their bristles don’t get crushed. The silhouettes are a nod to New York’s geometric skyscrapers, symbols of the Art Déco design language while exemplifying the movement’s defining technical ingenuity.

Elsewhere an oval vanity table in black and red lacquer designed in collaboration with Legrain was displayed alongside a sketch by the 1920s multi-hyphenate.

A vanity table in black and red lacquer designed by Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Legrain.

Louis Vuitton

The movement’s defining technical ingenuity shared by Vuitton creations of the era was further evinced by the Maison’s trunks such as the shoe secretary and modular auto trunk. The latter was made to measure for early automobiles which didn’t come with the ‘trunks’ of contemporary parlance. Said trunks featured drawer sections which served as suitcases in their own right when they were detached from the mothership.

Their purpose—as in the transportation of garments and accessories—is the fil rouge that connects the Maison’s origins as a trunk maker with the fashion house it was to become.

Even the seemingly modern concept of personalisation can be traced back to trunks created for personalities of the time like Jeanne Lanvin and Paul Poiret.

I recently listened to a podcast with Ledger Chief Experience Officer Ian Rodgers, former Chief Digital Officer at LVMH and incidentally responsible for Apple Music’s streaming services before he left to join the Group.

He described how, with his startup mentality, he’d originally “laughed out loud” on hearing they “took a 100 year time horizon when they think about their brands” but soon came to realise “that the brand is the asset” so “you have to think longterm.”

A reconstruction of Louis Vuitton’s stand at the 1025 Art Déco exhibition.

Louis Vuitton

The exhibition also features a reconstruction of the Louis Vuitton stand at the 1025 exhibition alongside Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s contributions to the art of window displays and promotional materials while archival pieces from the 1920s are displayed in dialogue with contemporary creations like Creative Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière’s 2020 Cruise collection inspired by New York’s Art Deco architecture and looks by Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams—alongside those of Marc Jacobs and Kim Jones riffing off the energy of the Jazz Age.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2025/09/27/how-louis-vuittons-beauty-line-was-inspired-by-1920s-art-deco-culture/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Big Week for U.S. Economic Data

Big Week for U.S. Economic Data

The post Big Week for U.S. Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 21 September 2025 | 15:03 This week is shaping up to be pivotal for financial markets as a series of key U.S. economic indicators are set to be released, including commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, PMI reports, GDP data, jobless claims, and the Core PCE Price Index. Together, these updates will provide fresh signals on the state of the American economy and could heavily influence investor sentiment across stocks, bonds, and crypto. The week begins on Tuesday with Powell’s speech, closely watched for hints on future monetary policy, alongside new data on services and manufacturing activity. Traders will be looking for signs of economic resilience or slowdown, which could shift expectations around rate cuts. On Thursday, attention turns to the second-quarter GDP numbers and weekly jobless claims. A stronger-than-expected GDP reading may reinforce the view that the economy is holding up, potentially giving the Fed less room to ease policy. Conversely, weaker growth or rising jobless claims could raise concerns about a slowdown and push the central bank toward a more dovish stance. The most important release comes Friday with the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. If inflation shows signs of cooling, risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising expectations of rate cuts. However, if inflation remains sticky, markets may price in higher-for-longer rates, weighing on liquidity-sensitive sectors, including crypto. For the cryptocurrency market, this week’s data could prove decisive. Investors often treat Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation but also as a liquidity-driven asset that thrives in looser monetary conditions. A dovish read from the data may support Bitcoin’s push above key resistance levels, while stronger inflation readings could trigger volatility and corrections. Why does it matter for crypto? Because digital assets are increasingly tied to macroeconomic trends. Institutional…
Union
U$0.010382-3.96%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00112-6.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07464+2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:22
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

The volatile market conditions have made people look elsewhere in their search for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin currently struggles just above $109K, and the same story is unfolding with other high-cap cryptocurrencies. Therefore, one of the best options available right now can be found among cryptocurrency ICOs. Among them, Best Wallet Token […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-4.85%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02228--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177+2.79%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 11:26
Share
Cardano Founder Praises Ripple After Senate Crypto Roundtable

Cardano Founder Praises Ripple After Senate Crypto Roundtable

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson commended Ripple and other industry leaders following a high-level Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation. For context, the closed-door session took place on September 17 in Washington, D.C.Visit Website
Chainbase
C$0.18216-1.54%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03033+3.02%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 15:27
Share

Trending News

More

Big Week for U.S. Economic Data

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Cardano Founder Praises Ripple After Senate Crypto Roundtable

Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Crypto Scam

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’