How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06352-0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08592-3.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016942-3.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13174+6.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09196-7.29%

contributor

Posted: September 17, 2025

As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise.

Why cloud mining in 2025?

Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings.

IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform

With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces:

  • Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers.
  • Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction.
  • Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals.
  • Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries.

Mining contracts for 2025

IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility.

Contract Type

DurationPriceDaily RewardTotal Earnings (Principal + Profit)

Starter Contract

1 Day$200$6$200 + $6 + $10 bonus

Bronze Basic Contract

2 Days$500$13.5$500 + $27

Bronze Basic Contract

3 Days$1,200$36$1,200 + $108
Silver Advanced Contract1 Day$5,000$175

$5,000 + $175

Silver Advanced Contract2 Days$8,000$320

$8,000 + $640

Silver Advanced Contract3 Days$16,000$688

$16,000 + $2,064

Gold Supreme Contract3 Days$30,000$1,440

$30,000 + $4,320

Gold Supreme Contract3 Days$50,000$2,850

$50,000 + $8,550

Why investors choose IeByte

  • Proven Profitability: Consistent daily returns without exposure to sudden market volatility.
  • High Yield: Industry-leading ROI across a range of mining contracts.
  • Newcomer-Friendly: Simple registration, $10 sign-up bonus, and one-click activation.
  • No Hidden Fees: 100% transparency—investors see their real daily earnings instantly.
  • No Hardware Hassles: All mining power is cloud-based, with no equipment or energy bills required.

How to get started with IeByte

  1. Register at IeByte.com and claim your $10 welcome bonus. 
  2. Select a mining contract that fits your budget and income target.
  3. Activate the plan and start receiving passive crypto income daily.

About IeByte cloud mining

Founded in 2015, IeByte has become one of the world’s most trusted cloud mining platforms. With a mission to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, the company provides secure, transparent, and profitable services, enabling users across more than 100 countries to achieve sustainable digital asset income.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: Altcoins at risk? – Why the true altseason isn’t here yet

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/how-to-earn-from-cloud-mining-iebytes-upgraded-auto-cloud-mining-platform-unlocks-genuine-passive-earnings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.16-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,597.28-0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-1.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12685+0.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.23%
Union
U$0.009252-7.14%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging