How to Play Short Deck Poker Safely in 2025

One of the major reasons for poker’s broad appeal is the many variants that it provides. Each variant brings its own unique set of rules, strategies, and winning potential, which appeals to different types of players.

So even if you don’t really enjoy one form of poker like Omaha, there are countless others to try, ranging from Seven-Card Stud and Texas Hold’em to Five-Card Draw and Short Deck.

Short Deck, for instance, is more popular among strategic thinkers who thrive on high risks and dramatic showdowns. A high-octane twist on Texas Hold’em, Short Deck Poker creates bigger pots and more variance, which makes it one of the most action-packed variants ever.

For those drawn to the game, this article dives into its key fundamentals while highlighting one of the best poker rooms to enjoy quality gameplay in 2025.

What is Short Deck Poker?

Short Deck Poker, also known as Six Plus Hold’em is a popular variation of Texas Hold’em that has gained attention in recent years. In this game, the deck is reduced to 36 cards by removing all twos, threes, fours, and fives, ensuring larger hands and closer equities.

This makes the entire gameplay faster, riskier, and more aggressive than traditional poker formats. Basically, the structure of the game mirrors Texas Hold’em. Players receive two private hole cards, followed by five community cards dealt in stages: the flop, turn, and river.