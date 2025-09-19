How To Watch Son Heung-Min In MLS From South Korea, Starting Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:56
1
1$0.014727+1,372.70%
Threshold
T$0.01733+1.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.06507+1.70%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.2537-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017467+1.54%
Minswap
MIN$0.02529+2.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00606+3.06%

Son Heung-Min, right, celebrates scoring his third goal with teammate Denis Bouanga in Wednesday night’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake.

Getty Images

From a marketing standpoint, Son Heung-min is one of the most unique athletes in Major League Soccer’s history. And now he has helped MLS reach one of the most unique TV deals of its 30-year existence.

On Thursday morning, MLS announced a new, multi-year agreement with Korean broadcaster SPOTV to show LAFC games to South Korean audiences with Korean-language broadcasts.

The package available in the nation of just over 50 million supplements the access fans around the world – including in South Korea – already had to every MLS match through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass service, and the smaller selection of matches available to Apple TV+ subscribers who have not also purchased Season Pass.

And it solves a unique problem, given Son’s enormous profile in his homeland, where he has been voted its most popular athlete for eight consecutive years, according to Gallup.

Throughout the history of MLS, there have been other star players with a greater worldwide profile than Son, including current reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi and dating all the way back to David Beckham’s introduction to the LA Galaxy in 2007.

But in the era of MLS’s new worldwide streaming distribution model through Apple TV, Son is the first star to command such a large and loyal following in a nation whose native language isn’t one of those covered by MLS Season Pass broadcast options. (Every game is available in English and Spanish, and games involving Canadian clubs are also available in French.)

The announcement follows the club’s agreement to also broadcast its matches on a local Korean-language radio station for this season, with the potential to renew beyond the season. (In addition to having broad appeal in his home country, Son also has uniquely strong appeal in Southern California, home of the largest South Korean community outside the nation’s borders, with a population estimated at 320,000.

A One-Time Solution?

It’s unlikely MLS will see this as a model to replicate in the near future very often. There aren’t all that many athletes in any sport who can dominate the role of national hero in the manner of Son. Messi does for Argentines, but all MLS games are already broadcast in Spanish. Vancouver’s Thomas Muller is a big name in Germany, but not nearly on the Messi or Son level at this stage in his career.

If Mo Salah ever decided to test MLS waters, he might merit similar considerations for a unique deal tailored to his native Egypt and the rest of the Arab world. But the 33-year-old is currently just a month into a two-year contract extension with Liverpool.

And in the third year of a 10-year, $2.5 billion streaming relationship, MLS and Apple have begun exploring other ways to get games on lineal TV in foreign countries to expose potential subscribers to the availability of MLS Season Pass.

The creation of the Sunday Night Soccer package in Year 3 of the deal has given MLS a smaller inventory of matches to distribute to lineal TV partners abroad as simulcasts of what is available to MLS Season Pass subscribers globally. Here’s where the package is available over network or cable TV globally, and through which broadcaster:

  • Australia: SBS
  • Germany: Sportdigital
  • Israel: Charlton
  • Middle East: Dubai TV
  • South Korea: SkyK
  • Southeast Asia: SpoTV
  • Spain (and Catalonia): TV3

Domestically, MLS also has agreements with FOX Sports to simulcast 34 regular season matches between FOX and FS1, plus additional Leagues Cup and MLS Cup Playoff matches. And in Canada, about 41 regular season matches are shown each season via TSN (in English) and RDS (in French).

Those domestic simulcast agreements in both countries expire following the 2026 season, which will conclude only a few months after the World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ianquillen/2025/09/18/how-to-watch-son-heung-min-in-mls-from-south-korea-starting-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options