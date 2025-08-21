How Two Prime and Figment Are Changing Bitcoin Yield for Big Investors

Through staking, institutions can receive Passive income through Bitcoin.

The number of wide opportunities in terms of staking digital assets increases.

The offering is based on secure custody and compliance.

Two Prime and Figment are combining efforts to increase institutional access to Bitcoin yield. The collaboration is targeted at greater institutional demand for reliable Bitcoin staking and yield products.

Through the collaboration, the companies sought to tap fresh opportunities to institutional investors interested in generating returns in Bitcoin and staked digital assets.

The system of Figment staking knowledge will be incorporated into Two Prime. Institutions normally experience challenges in getting a secure Bitcoin yield product. Such issues are regulatory compliance and control of underlying risks. Two Prime and Figment are trying to find solutions to these issues jointly



Institutional Scale Unlocking of Bitcoin Yield



Figment’s well-known staking infrastructure will be easier to access for Two Prime customers as a result of the cooperation.

This arrangement will be secure and scalable for the yield generation of Bitcoins. Institutions are now able to generate passive income on their Bitcoin reserves via tried and tested staking processes.

The CEO of Two Prime highlighted the increasing institutional interest in income-generating Bitcoin products. He said that scalable, compliant solutions are the key to wider adoption.

The heir of the product at Figment stated that the partnership was a combination of technical force and market understanding.

Together, the two businesses combine their resources in order to provide higher levels of operational efficiency and security that are suitable for institutional use. This will provide customers with comfort and good yield prospects.

It is also the integration that makes the yield processes simple and less burdensome. Institutions do not need to build their staking infrastructures anymore. Rather, they get to the pre-built systems that are scalable and compliant.



Increasing Access to Staked Digital Assets



Outside of the Bitcoin protocol, Figment also provides staking of a wide variety of other blockchain protocols. This expands the choices of Two Prime institutional clients. Investors are in a position to invest in a wider variety of staked assets using a single platform.

Comprehensive risk management is guaranteed by the custody and compliance capacity of Two Prime. These incorporate sound key management and compliance.

An extensive experience in blockchain allows Figment to simplify the processes of staking and increase the level of transparency.

The collaboration represents the growing digital asset marketplace. Institutions have been seeking more and more products with security, yield, and regulatory certainty. This is the call that is answered by Two Prime and Figment with their united solution.

Since both companies remain innovative, the number of institutional investors exposed to staked assets is expected to increase. The Bitcoin yield product is a real move towards the mass adoption of digital assets.

