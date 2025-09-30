Huma Finance and Arf announced they will join Circle’s CPN network as service providers

PANews reported on September 30th that at Circle Forum Singapore today, Circle Senior Vice President Irfan Ganchi announced that Huma Finance and Arf have joined the Circle Payments Network (CPN) as service providers. Arf, a Swiss-regulated pioneer specializing in same-day USDC settlement liquidity, is powered by Huma's PayFi network. Through this partnership, Arf will introduce embedded credit services to the network.
The CPN aims to connect financial institutions and businesses, enabling real-time payment settlements using stablecoins like USDC and EURC. Cross-border payments have long been constrained by pre-funding requirements, forcing financial institutions to tie up significant reserves. With the addition of Arf and Huma, eligible CPN participants will be able to directly access on-demand USDC credit through this integration, eliminating the need for pre-funding in some regions.