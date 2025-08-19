Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on $900,000 and is expected to reach the figure before the end of the month.

Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Price Jump

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, which is set to occur in just over eleven hours, as its pre-launch phase continues. The latest price increase will see the HINU token rise from its current value of $0.00019805 to $0.00019863. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.

Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling Husky Inu community and allowing the project to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.

$900,000 Before The End Of August, A Possibility

Husky Inu (HINU) is also closing in on its latest milestone, with the $900,000 mark within touching distance. The project has raised $880,278 so far, and is set to cross the $900,000 milestone this month. Husky Inu’s presale and pre-launch phases have allowed it to cross several key fundraising milestones. The project adopted a dynamic and progressive pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days.

This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to this dynamic strategy, Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25.

A New Cryptocurrency Exchange

Husky Inu (HINU) recently launched its very own cryptocurrency exchange, SwapCrypto.com. The launch is a significant step for the Husky Inu ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to provide value to its nascent user base and building real-world utility. Unlike other memecoins that depend on hype and speculation, Husky Inu is dedicated to its utility and long-term vision. Instead of becoming just another memecoin, it is creating the infrastructure to give its community the tools to engage with digital finance. SwapCrypto.com enhances Husky Inu’s growing ecosystem and solidifies its position in an increasingly competitive DeFi ecosystem.

SwapCrypto.com is a non-custodial exchange that enables users to buy, sell, and swap supported assets without cumbersome registration and verification processes. The launch gives the growing Husky Inu community a dedicated and highly trusted environment to access their digital assets. It also reduces dependence on third-party exchanges, strengthening the project’s independence and identity within the memecoin ecosystem. It also adds utility, setting Husky Inu apart from other memecoins that just ride hype and market sentiment.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

Website: Husky Inu Official Website

Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.