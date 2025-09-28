The post Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets. Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours. Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice. Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments. Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours. The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event. “Funds in the thBILL asset are fully secure. Only two Treasury Market wallet positions were compromised. All markets paused out of abundance of caution. No impact to $HYPE token. Please await further notice before interacting with smart contracts.” — Hyperdrive Team, Official Communication The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity. Market Data Overview Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug… The post Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets. Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours. Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice. Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets. This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments. Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours. The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event. “Funds in the thBILL asset are fully secure. Only two Treasury Market wallet positions were compromised. All markets paused out of abundance of caution. No impact to $HYPE token. Please await further notice before interacting with smart contracts.” — Hyperdrive Team, Official Communication The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity. Market Data Overview Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug…

Hyperdrive Resolves Security Exploit, Plans Compensation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 15:00
Key Points:
  • Security incident led to a $700,000 loss, impacting USDT markets.
  • Hyperdrive promises compensation and fixes within 24 hours.
  • Community warned against interacting with smart contracts until further notice.

Hyperdrive experienced a security breach on September 27, 2025, resulting in a $700,000 loss from two treasury wallets in primary USDT0 and Treasury USDT markets.

This incident raises concerns about DeFi security, highlighting vulnerabilities in smart contract permissions and the importance of rapid response to protect user investments.

Minimal Impact on Hyperdrive Tokens After Exploit

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours.

The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event.

The market community is cautious following the exploit, and DeFi developers emphasize the necessity of regular audits and rapid responses to potential contract vulnerabilities. Official communications underscored that only two wallet positions experienced compromise, with the thBILL and HYPE tokens confirmed as secure. The measures taken include pausing all market activities, which reassures users of the protocol’s integrity.

Market Data Overview

Did you know? The Hyperdrive security incident follows closely after a similar exploit within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, where another protocol, HyperVault, suffered a rug pull amounting to $3.6 million.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) holds a current price of $1.00 with a market cap of 174.24 billion and a trading volume of 80.52 billion, reflecting a 41.56% decline. Price movements remain steady with minimal change over recent months, adjusting by -0.03% in the past 24 hours.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:53 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights the exploit’s minimal immediate impact on Hyperdrive’s primary tokens, noting the incident’s significance in developing DeFi security protocols. They indicate a push towards more robust operator permission systems may be expedited following this event.

