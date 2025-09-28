Hyperdrive: The root cause of the problem has been identified and fixed, and a compensation plan will be formulated for affected users

PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive released a security incident update stating that the root cause of the issue has been identified and a fix has been implemented. Affected accounts have also been identified, and a compensation plan will be developed soon. The market is expected to resume normal operations in no more than 24 hours, possibly even sooner. This confirms previous statements that the impact of the issue was limited, affecting only two Hyperdrive markets. Please be wary of scams and only trust official information; the team will never proactively send private messages or request private keys. At this time, please do not interact with the protocol or attempt to send funds to any of its smart contracts. PANews reported on September 28th that Hyperdrive released a security incident update stating that the root cause of the issue has been identified and a fix has been implemented. Affected accounts have also been identified, and a compensation plan will be developed soon. The market is expected to resume normal operations in no more than 24 hours, possibly even sooner. This confirms previous statements that the impact of the issue was limited, affecting only two Hyperdrive markets. Please be wary of scams and only trust official information; the team will never proactively send private messages or request private keys. At this time, please do not interact with the protocol or attempt to send funds to any of its smart contracts.