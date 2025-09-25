Hyperliquid is testing key support levels after a sharp pullback, with participants closely watching whether the next move sparks a rebound or deeper correction.Hyperliquid is testing key support levels after a sharp pullback, with participants closely watching whether the next move sparks a rebound or deeper correction.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Traders Eye $30–$35 Accumulation Zone for a Bounce

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/25 04:40
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.09+1.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1172-0.92%
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: $80 Wick Fill in Sight if Key Support Triggers Breakout

Despite a sharp pullback from its recent highs, Hyperliquid has managed to hold key demand levels. The current setup has made Hyperliquid Price Prediction a hot topic, with analyst pointing out how repeated corrections have often paved the way for stronger rallies.

Hyperliquid Price Entering Another Corrective Round

Hyperliquid has slipped back around 20% from its recent highs, a move that lines up with its past retracement behavior. Analyst Ardi highlights that this is the fourth time in three months HYPE has seen a similar pullback after touching new all-time highs. Rather than breaking the structure, the chart shows the correction is part of a repeating cycle, where each dip has eventually set the stage for another leg higher.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Prediction: Traders Eye $30–$35 Accumulation Zone for a Bounce

Hyperliquid slips 20% from recent highs but continues to mirror its repeating corrective cycle. Source: Ardi via X

From a technical standpoint, the zone between $46 and $48 is being tested as immediate support. If buyers defend this area, the broader uptrend remains intact with room to revisit $60 and beyond.

Hyperliquid Key Demand Zone Highlighted

Analyst Tyler has marked the $30 to $35 range as his main accumulation zone. The chart shows how this area lines up with both historical demand and the broader trendline structure, making it a logical place for buyers to step in. After the recent breakdown, this deeper pullback brings the price into a level where risk-to-reward begins to favor accumulation.

Hyperliquid Key Demand Zone Highlighted

Hyperliquid’s $30–$35 zone emerges as a key accumulation area, aligning with historical demand and trendline support. Source: Tyler via X

If HYPE holds between $30 and $35, a bounce back towards mid-range resistance around $42 to $44 becomes the first upside objective. Clearing that zone would then put the $50+ region back in play.

Liquidity Maps Show Where Price Could Head Next

Coin Bureau points to Coinglass data showing a heavy buildup of long liquidation levels stacked below Hyperliquid’s current price. With HYPE trading around $47, the chart highlights clusters of long positions vulnerable to liquidation if the price dips further. This kind of setup often creates added pressure in the short term, as cascading liquidations can accelerate downside moves if support zones fail to hold.

Liquidity Maps Show Where Price Could Head Next

Liquidity maps reveal stacked long positions below $47, raising risks of cascading liquidations if support breaks. Source: Coin Bureau via Coinglass

The key now is whether buyers can step in to absorb the selling before those deeper levels are triggered. If $46 to $47 breaks, the next significant areas of liquidity sit lower, potentially pulling the price into the mid-$30s.

Hyperliquid Still Dominating on Fees

Even with the recent correction in price, Hyperliquid continues to stand out on-chain. Data shared by Coin Bureau shows HYPE leading all major chains in fee generation over the last 24 hours, ahead of BNB Chain, Solana, and even Ethereum.

Hyperliquid Still Dominating on Fees

Hyperliquid tops fee generation charts, outpacing Ethereum, Solana, and BNB despite recent price corrections. Source: Coin Bureau via X

For participants, this provides a more positive backdrop amid the volatility. Strong fee revenue often reflects sustainable network health, and in Hyperliquid’s case, it reinforces why large players have continued to accumulate even during pullbacks.

If HYPE Hyperliquid price holds this supportive region around $46 or falls lower to the $35 levels, it could emerge as an opportunity for the participants.

Final Thoughts

Hyperliquid’s recent dip might look like a setback, but the bigger picture suggests this is just another step in its repeating cycle. With fee dominance still leading the market and strong demand zones lining up, the project continues to show resilience even when price momentum cools. Participants watching the $46 to $48 support, or the deeper $30 to $35 range, may find that these areas define the next important swing.

At the end of the day, Hyperliquid remains one of the few names combining strong on-chain revenue with active market participation. From a Hyperliquid Price Prediction perspective, if support holds and liquidity risks are absorbed, the stage could be set for another push toward $60 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec