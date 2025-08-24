Hyperliquid Launches WLFI Pre-Release Contract with Leveraged Trading

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

PANews reported on August 24th that, according to Cointelegraph, Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, stated at a Wyoming blockchain seminar that the mismatch between traditional financial systems and real-time settlement blockchain protocols could create a liquidity crisis for traditional financial firms. "Because traditional systems can't update in real time, these fault tolerance mechanisms are built into the system. In the cryptocurrency world, everything must be real-time, and cryptocurrency is a completely different ball game. I do worry about how these financial giants will respond when the inevitable bear market comes again. I know some are optimistic that a bear market won't happen again. I've been in this industry since 2012, so I know it will happen again."