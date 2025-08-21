Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

BitcoinWorld

Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 21st, 2025, Chainwire

Hyra Network, a pioneering force in decentralized AI and sovereign digital infrastructure, has been honored with the Chairman’s Award 2025 at the WITSA Global AI Summit, hosted by the World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). This is the WITSA’s highest honor, presented to only one winner worldwide each year. With this recognition, Hyra Network becomes the first decentralized AI platform ever honored in the Chairman’s Award category.

20250819195206 DSC05852 1755742735bnoCB1wBeIMr. John Tran, Founder & Chairman of Hyra Holdings & Hyra Network, has been honored to receive the Chairman’s Award 2025 at the Global AI Summit.

The world’s first decentralized AI infrastructure

Built atop a Layer-3 blockchain, Hyra Network and its Hyra AI platform combine a verifiable compute grid with on-chain DAO governance. The architecture enables nations, enterprises, and citizens to access and supervise AI with transparency and strong privacy protections.

A pathway to a sovereign digital civilization

According to John Tran, Founder & Chairman of Hyra Holdings & Hyra Network, the Chairman’s Award is both a technological recognition and a validation of Hyra’s long-term vision.

IMG 7651 1755744789PLYOQsmEIjThe WITSA Chairman’s Award 2025 affirms Hyra’s decentralized-AI strategy for digital sovereignty – advancing its commitment that “AI is a public resource.”

Guided by the principle that “AI is a public resource”, Hyra Network is turning independent, community-owned AI into reality. Its on-chain DAO ensures the protocol evolves in ways that most benefit the public.

From ideal to at-scale reality

As of August 2025, Hyra Network has connected over 2.7 million devices across 200+ countries, laying a strong foundation for sovereign AI infrastructure beyond traditional, centralized data centers. This breakthrough platform is researched and developed by Hyra Tek JCS (Vietnam) and operated by Hyra Tek Smart Solution L.L.C in United Arab Emirates (UAE). With hundreds of thousands of active nodes and a global user base, Hyra has demonstrated that decentralized AI can scale from concept to production.

Hyra’s open ecosystem comprises three core platforms:

  • Hyra AI – A verifiable, edge-native AI inference platform that processes data directly on user devices for security and performance.
  • Hyra Zone – A large-scale, decentralized GPU training network that replaces centralized data-center models with flexible, cost-effective capacity.
  • Hyra Mega – A transparent marketplace for AI models, datasets, and APIs, enabling fair, secure exchange of digital assets.

Together, these platforms function as an “Operating System for the Era of Digital Sovereignty,” empowering organizations and individuals to deploy, use, and audit AI independently – without reliance on Big Tech vendors.

Accelerating global expansion – on track for a 2030 Nasdaq IPO

The WITSA Chairman’s Award 2025 marks a pivotal milestone in Hyra’s globalization strategy. Previously, Hyra was recognized at the Globee International Business Awards for technology innovation.

With a new regional hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hyra is consolidating its international presence and preparing a $10B target IPO on Nasdaq in 2030, aiming to become one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

About Hyra Network

Hyra Network, researched and developed by Hyra Tek JCS (Vietnam) and operated by Hyra Tek Smart Solution L.L.C in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a subsidiary of Hyra Holdings, is a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age. Developed on a Layer-3 blockchain with DAO governance and real-world AI applications, Hyra empowers governments, developers, and citizens to own, govern, and benefit from AI. Hyra is advancing sustainable, self-determined digital transformation and is preparing for a 2030 Nasdaq IPO while expanding strategic collaborations with governments, investors, and global digital communities.

About WITSA

The World Innovation, Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) is a leading global consortium representing more than 80 national tech associations. WITSA promotes innovation, inclusive digital growth, and responsible technology adoption, convening stakeholders across countries and industries to build a sustainable, collaborative digital future. Its Chairman’s Award recognizes extraordinary initiatives with far-reaching global impact.

About the Founder

John Tran is the Founder and Chairman of Hyra Holdings and Hyra Network, and a leading advocate for decentralized AI infrastructure. With a long-term, community-centric technology vision, he has guided Hyra’s development of a Layer-3 blockchain, DAO governance, and practical AI applications. He is currently overseeing Hyra’s global IPO roadmap, championing decentralized AI as foundational infrastructure for nations and citizens worldwide.

Website: https://hyra.network

Offices:

Contact

HONG NHUNG LUU
HYRA NETWORK
[email protected]

