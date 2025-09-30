I Remember the DAO Hack: What It Felt Like to Lose Faith in My Code

I remember the feeling in my gut. It was a cold dread that started in my stomach and just wouldn’t go away. I had been working on this amazing new project, a decentralized application on the Ethereum blockchain. For me, Ethereum wasn’t just code; it was a community, a vision for a new kind of internet where we were all in control. We talked about it at meetups, debated it on forums, and built our dreams on it. It felt like this unbreakable thing. Then came the DAO. A big, decentralized investment fund built right on Ethereum. Everyone was so excited about it. I even had some money in it. It was supposed to be the ultimate test of the system: code is law, right? The rules were set, and we trusted the smart contracts to manage everything. But someone found a loophole. A massive, gaping security flaw that allowed a hacker to drain millions of dollars worth of ether from the DAO. We watched it happen in real time, powerless. It was like watching a bank robbery that you knew was happening but you couldn’t do a single thing to stop it. The very foundation of what we believed in was cracking. Suddenly, the whole “code is law” thing didn’t feel so simple. My friends and I were in a full blown debate. Some of us felt sick. How could we just let this happen? We had to do something. We had to reverse the hack, to give the money back. It felt like the morally right thing to do, even if it meant breaking the rule that “code is law.” We believed in the spirit of the community more than the rigid, unbending letter of the code. This was my team’s stance. But then there was the other side. They said no. They argued that if we rewrote history, if we undid the hack, we were violating the very principle that made blockchain special. They said if we intervened now, what would stop us from intervening again later? They were right, too. It was a tough point to argue against. My own beliefs were being challenged. It felt like a family argument where everyone has a valid point, but you know it’s going to end with people not talking to each other. The vote came, and the decision was made. The majority of the community chose to “hard fork” the network. We’d create a new blockchain, a new version of Ethereum where the hack never happened. The original, unforked chain would just continue on, with the stolen funds still on it. I had to make a choice. Would I stay with the original chain, which would become Ethereum Classic, and hold onto the “code is law” principle, or would I move to the new, corrected Ethereum? For me, it wasn’t a choice about money. It was about community and what I felt was right. I couldn’t stand by and watch a huge part of our community get wiped out by a technical glitch. I chose to move to the new chain, the new Ethereum. The old one felt like a ghost town to me after that. It was sad, but I knew I had to move forward with the community that shared my values. The split was more than just technical; it was a fundamental disagreement about what we were building and what we stood for. I'm glad I made the choice I did. 