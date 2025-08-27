In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$230 million, mainly due to the long position

By: PANews
2025/08/27 23:30
PANews reported on August 27th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $230 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $142 million in long positions and $87.3835 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $35.9175 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $74.7704 million.

