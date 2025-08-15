In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position

By: PANews
2025/08/15 23:30

PANews reported on August 15th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $397 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $75.6566 million in long positions and $321 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $52.362 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $169 million.
