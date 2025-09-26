The post IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2026 INDY NXT By Firestone Schedule released by IndyCar. IndyCar Photo One of the foundations of the NTT IndyCar Series is to ensure a strong feeder series. In recent years, the focus on the INDY NXT By Firestone Series has helped provide a pipeline of new talent into IndyCar with more teams attracting young race drivers from all over the world. Dennis Hauger of Norway won the 2025 INDY NXT championship in his rookie season and will move up to IndyCar in 2026 as a rookie driver with Dale Coyne Racing. On September 25, IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends. IndyCar’s developmental series intends to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT IndyCar Series competition. FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season. INDY NXT Schedule Highlights The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 IndyCar calendar. The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. The mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history. INDY NXT By Firestone Champion… The post IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2026 INDY NXT By Firestone Schedule released by IndyCar. IndyCar Photo One of the foundations of the NTT IndyCar Series is to ensure a strong feeder series. In recent years, the focus on the INDY NXT By Firestone Series has helped provide a pipeline of new talent into IndyCar with more teams attracting young race drivers from all over the world. Dennis Hauger of Norway won the 2025 INDY NXT championship in his rookie season and will move up to IndyCar in 2026 as a rookie driver with Dale Coyne Racing. On September 25, IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends. IndyCar’s developmental series intends to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT IndyCar Series competition. FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season. INDY NXT Schedule Highlights The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 IndyCar calendar. The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. The mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history. INDY NXT By Firestone Champion…

IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:42
Indigo Protocol
INDY$1.1322-6.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01689-0.85%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9353-3.15%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.005714-8.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07377-12.81%

The 2026 INDY NXT By Firestone Schedule released by IndyCar.

IndyCar Photo

One of the foundations of the NTT IndyCar Series is to ensure a strong feeder series. In recent years, the focus on the INDY NXT By Firestone Series has helped provide a pipeline of new talent into IndyCar with more teams attracting young race drivers from all over the world.

Dennis Hauger of Norway won the 2025 INDY NXT championship in his rookie season and will move up to IndyCar in 2026 as a rookie driver with Dale Coyne Racing.

On September 25, IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends. IndyCar’s developmental series intends to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT IndyCar Series competition.

FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season.

INDY NXT Schedule Highlights

The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 IndyCar calendar.

The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers.

The mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history.

INDY NXT By Firestone Champion Dennis Hauger at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. (Photo by Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the 2026 schedule in the United States will be featured on live television with all events broadcast on either FOX Sports’ FS1 or FS2. Additionally, all practice and qualifying sessions will be featured on those networks. As part of a multiyear partnership between IndyCar and FOX Sports, 2025 was a breakout year for INDY NXT with every race being featured on live television for the first time. As a result, the 2025 season generated well over five times more viewership than the previous season.

“Like with the NTT IndyCar Series the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins with supercharged action in March and only grows more intense from there,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Additional doubleheaders at fan-favorite events will add to the challenge of winning a season championship, which again will be celebrated at iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“Combined with the exceptional showcase of another full season of races on FS1 and FS2, we again look forward to seeing the young stars of INDY NXT challenge for the title and advancing to the NTT IndyCar Series.”

For the 16th time and fifth straight year, the season opens Sunday, March 1 on the sun-splashed Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Challenging doubleheaders at Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course add intrigue to the traditional series doubleheaders on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Laguna Seca.

The schedule also includes visits to the ovals at World Wide Technology Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway and the Milwaukee Mile, which all featured series records for on-track passes in 2025.

All 17 races will, once again, take place during NTT IndyCar Series event weekends. Since taking over operational control of the development series in 2023, INDY NXT has enjoyed unprecedented growth by averaging over 19 starters at each race and the largest fields since the 2009 season.

INDY NXT Alumni Success In IndyCar

Five of the seven race winners during the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season were former INDY NXT drivers. The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge featured 20 drivers with INDY NXT experience.

FOX Sports’ network assignments and tune-in times for the 2026 events will be announced at a later date.

Outside of the United States, the streaming service INDYCAR LIVE will continue to provide live coverage of all 17 INDY NXT races along with all practice and qualifying sessions.

Date Venue

Sunday, March 1 – Streets of St. Petersburg

Sunday, March 15 – Streets of Arlington

Saturday, March 28 – Barber Motorsports Park Race 1

Sunday, March 29 – Barber Motorsports Park Race 2

Friday, May 8 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1

Saturday, May 9 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2

Sunday, May 31 – Streets of Detroit

Sunday, June 7 – World Wide Technology Raceway

Saturday, June 20 – Road America Race 1

Sunday, June 21 – Road America Race 2

Saturday, July 4 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race 1

Sunday, July 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race 2

Sunday, July 19 – Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Portland International Raceway

Sunday, Aug. 30 – Milwaukee Mile

Saturday, Sept. 5 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1

Sunday, Sept. 6 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucemartin/2025/09/25/indycar-announces-17-race-schedule-for-indy-nxt-by-firestone-in-2026/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001536-7.35%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Share
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.25-9.69%
Aster
ASTER$1.9115-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.749-9.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Share
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$951.02-6.57%
1
1$0.009228-39.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11126-4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American