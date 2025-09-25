The post Infinity Castle’s Success Will Fast-Track More ‘Demon Slayer,’ Says Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set about a half dozen global and domestic records with its $106 million US earnings and its $556 million global haul, now well above the previous film, Mugen Train’s $486 million. Now, it may have kicked another Demon Slayer project into gear. According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, the huge success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer at the box office has now fast-tracked the live-action Demon Slayer project that has allegedly been in the works at Netflix. Wait, there’s a live-action Demon Slayer show coming to Netflix? That was never officially confirmed by Netflix, but back in October of 2024, almost a year ago, Giant Freaking Robot reported that after the success of live-action One Piece, Netflix had set its eyes on a live-action Demon Slayer adaptation, which has now become one of the most well-regarded and certainly most profitable animes of all time. Now, the existence of that project is seemingly being confirmed again by the more high-profile insider, Richtman. If this is happening, there would be obvious skepticism, but Netflix has done at least decently well with adaptations of beloved animated source material as of late, from Avatar: The Last Airbender to One Piece. Obviously the originals are better, but those have gone decently well. With the high-flying, ultra-intense demon slaying, however, it’s clear Demon Slayer would be an enormously expensive production. Reportedly, the Avatar adaptation cost $120 million, and it’s hard to imagine that this would not be significantly higher. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable If true, it would be no great surprise that Netflix wants a piece of a series that is about to make upwards of $1.5 billion at the box office over the next few years across the trilogy of movies that… The post Infinity Castle’s Success Will Fast-Track More ‘Demon Slayer,’ Says Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set about a half dozen global and domestic records with its $106 million US earnings and its $556 million global haul, now well above the previous film, Mugen Train’s $486 million. Now, it may have kicked another Demon Slayer project into gear. According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, the huge success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer at the box office has now fast-tracked the live-action Demon Slayer project that has allegedly been in the works at Netflix. Wait, there’s a live-action Demon Slayer show coming to Netflix? That was never officially confirmed by Netflix, but back in October of 2024, almost a year ago, Giant Freaking Robot reported that after the success of live-action One Piece, Netflix had set its eyes on a live-action Demon Slayer adaptation, which has now become one of the most well-regarded and certainly most profitable animes of all time. Now, the existence of that project is seemingly being confirmed again by the more high-profile insider, Richtman. If this is happening, there would be obvious skepticism, but Netflix has done at least decently well with adaptations of beloved animated source material as of late, from Avatar: The Last Airbender to One Piece. Obviously the originals are better, but those have gone decently well. With the high-flying, ultra-intense demon slaying, however, it’s clear Demon Slayer would be an enormously expensive production. Reportedly, the Avatar adaptation cost $120 million, and it’s hard to imagine that this would not be significantly higher. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ufotable If true, it would be no great surprise that Netflix wants a piece of a series that is about to make upwards of $1.5 billion at the box office over the next few years across the trilogy of movies that…

Infinity Castle's Success Will Fast-Track More 'Demon Slayer,' Says Report

2025/09/25
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has set about a half dozen global and domestic records with its $106 million US earnings and its $556 million global haul, now well above the previous film, Mugen Train’s $486 million. Now, it may have kicked another Demon Slayer project into gear.

According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, the huge success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer at the box office has now fast-tracked the live-action Demon Slayer project that has allegedly been in the works at Netflix.

Wait, there’s a live-action Demon Slayer show coming to Netflix? That was never officially confirmed by Netflix, but back in October of 2024, almost a year ago, Giant Freaking Robot reported that after the success of live-action One Piece, Netflix had set its eyes on a live-action Demon Slayer adaptation, which has now become one of the most well-regarded and certainly most profitable animes of all time. Now, the existence of that project is seemingly being confirmed again by the more high-profile insider, Richtman.

If this is happening, there would be obvious skepticism, but Netflix has done at least decently well with adaptations of beloved animated source material as of late, from Avatar: The Last Airbender to One Piece. Obviously the originals are better, but those have gone decently well. With the high-flying, ultra-intense demon slaying, however, it’s clear Demon Slayer would be an enormously expensive production. Reportedly, the Avatar adaptation cost $120 million, and it’s hard to imagine that this would not be significantly higher.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Ufotable

If true, it would be no great surprise that Netflix wants a piece of a series that is about to make upwards of $1.5 billion at the box office over the next few years across the trilogy of movies that will be released. Part 2 and Part 3 of Infinity Castle do not have dates yet, and rumors of 2027 and 2029 releases may be too ambitious, given how long even Part 1 took to make, beginning production way back during the Swordsmith Village arc.

Interestingly, what has been announced already is Netflix adapting Solo Leveling, a recent, explosively popular anime that has already become the most-viewed in Crunchyroll history. That’s far along enough to have cast members announced, including Byeon Woo-seok playing Sung Jin-woo and Han So-hee playing Cha Hae-in. That too would be very ambitious to recreate in live-action, on par with Demon Slayer.

If there was ever a time for Netflix to confirm that live-action Demon Slayer is happening, it’s probably now with Infinity Castle crossing $500 million, but we’ll see.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/24/demon-slayer-infinity-castles-success-will-fast-track-more-demon-slayer-says-report/

