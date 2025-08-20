Informal Systems has announced the acquisition of its high-performance consensus engine, Malachite, by Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) to support the launch of Arc1, a new Layer-1 blockchain network designed specifically for stablecoin finance. The Arc network is set to debut in testnet later this year, leveraging Malachite’s Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus engine, […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/informal-systems-malachite-acquired-by-circle-to-power-new-arc-blockchain-network-for-stablecoin-finance/