Institutional Adoption Accelerates as Zeebu Settlement Volume Surpasses $10B
Zeebu today announced that its decentralized settlement protocol has cleared more than $10 billion USD in transaction volume. The milestone reflects growing institutional appetite for programmable payment infrastructure that merges the reliability of traditional finance with the flexibility of decentralized systems.
Zeebu is designed as a protocol-first value transport layer. Unlike fintech apps that plug into legacy banking systems, Zeebu integrates settlement directly into smart contract logic.
Institutions face structural frictions in today’s rails: delayed settlement, high FX spreads, compliance opacity, and lack of composability with modern financial products. Zeebu addresses these by combining:
As policy evolves, particularly in the U.S. and EU, institutions are searching for compliant digital rails that retain speed. Zeebu’s alignment with the policy goals of the GENIUS Act — operating with regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins while adding non-custodial settlement, robust liquidity safeguards, and transparent on-chain flows — makes it one of the few live systems structurally prepared for regulated institutional adoption.
The $10B milestone proves that programmable settlement is more than a concept. It is already serving enterprises and building momentum for institutional integration.
