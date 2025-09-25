The post Intel Asked Apple For Investment, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Intel has held talks with Apple about a possible investment, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest effort by the beleaguered chipmaker to reinforce its business in recent weeks with funding from Nvidia, SoftBank and partial ownership by the U.S. government. The beleaguered chipmaker has received financial backing from the U.S. government, Nvidia and SoftBank in recent weeks. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Discussions between Intel and Apple are at an early stage and include talks about the two companies working together more often, though it’s not clear whether an agreement will be reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple and Intel partnered for years as Intel provided chips for Apple computers, though their cooperation was cut after Apple announced in 2020 the company would produce its own processing units, and Apple has since unveiled a second iteration of its chip, the M2, which is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Intel shares rose as much as 4% in premarket trading Thursday following the report, and are now up just below 1% as of 9:20 a.m. EDT, while Apple’s stock ticked slightly higher (0.1%). Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes. What To Watch For Intel has reached out to other unspecified companies about potential investments and partnerships, according to Bloomberg. Key Background Intel’s shares have rebounded in recent months after the Trump administration signaled support for the chipmaker. President Donald Trump earlier this year called Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and urged Tan to resign, following his alleged ties to Chinese firms and a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan previously served as CEO. Tan and Trump appeared to mend their relationship, however, after Tan visited the White House in August. Following the visit, SoftBank announced it would invest… The post Intel Asked Apple For Investment, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Intel has held talks with Apple about a possible investment, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest effort by the beleaguered chipmaker to reinforce its business in recent weeks with funding from Nvidia, SoftBank and partial ownership by the U.S. government. The beleaguered chipmaker has received financial backing from the U.S. government, Nvidia and SoftBank in recent weeks. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Discussions between Intel and Apple are at an early stage and include talks about the two companies working together more often, though it’s not clear whether an agreement will be reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple and Intel partnered for years as Intel provided chips for Apple computers, though their cooperation was cut after Apple announced in 2020 the company would produce its own processing units, and Apple has since unveiled a second iteration of its chip, the M2, which is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Intel shares rose as much as 4% in premarket trading Thursday following the report, and are now up just below 1% as of 9:20 a.m. EDT, while Apple’s stock ticked slightly higher (0.1%). Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes. What To Watch For Intel has reached out to other unspecified companies about potential investments and partnerships, according to Bloomberg. Key Background Intel’s shares have rebounded in recent months after the Trump administration signaled support for the chipmaker. President Donald Trump earlier this year called Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and urged Tan to resign, following his alleged ties to Chinese firms and a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan previously served as CEO. Tan and Trump appeared to mend their relationship, however, after Tan visited the White House in August. Following the visit, SoftBank announced it would invest…

Intel Asked Apple For Investment, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:57
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016418-3.65%
Union
U$0.011055+11.38%
Octavia
VIA$0.015-1.96%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-2.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07812-8.39%

Topline

Intel has held talks with Apple about a possible investment, Bloomberg reported Thursday, the latest effort by the beleaguered chipmaker to reinforce its business in recent weeks with funding from Nvidia, SoftBank and partial ownership by the U.S. government.

The beleaguered chipmaker has received financial backing from the U.S. government, Nvidia and SoftBank in recent weeks.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Discussions between Intel and Apple are at an early stage and include talks about the two companies working together more often, though it’s not clear whether an agreement will be reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and Intel partnered for years as Intel provided chips for Apple computers, though their cooperation was cut after Apple announced in 2020 the company would produce its own processing units, and Apple has since unveiled a second iteration of its chip, the M2, which is manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Intel shares rose as much as 4% in premarket trading Thursday following the report, and are now up just below 1% as of 9:20 a.m. EDT, while Apple’s stock ticked slightly higher (0.1%).

Neither Apple nor Intel immediately responded to requests for comment from Forbes.

What To Watch For

Intel has reached out to other unspecified companies about potential investments and partnerships, according to Bloomberg.

Key Background

Intel’s shares have rebounded in recent months after the Trump administration signaled support for the chipmaker. President Donald Trump earlier this year called Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan “highly CONFLICTED” and urged Tan to resign, following his alleged ties to Chinese firms and a criminal case involving Cadence Design, where Tan previously served as CEO. Tan and Trump appeared to mend their relationship, however, after Tan visited the White House in August. Following the visit, SoftBank announced it would invest $2 billion in the company as part of both firms’ “investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation” in the U.S., ranking SoftBank as Intel’s fifth-largest shareholder. Trump announced in late August that Intel agreed to give the U.S. a 10% stake in the company, making the federal government one of its largest shareholders behind BlackRock and Vanguard. Earlier this month, Nvidia said it would acquire $5 billion worth of Intel’s shares and announced the two companies would collaborate on developing custom data center and personal computer products.

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Says Intel Will Give 10% Stake To U.S., Becoming Third-Largest ShareholderBy Ty RoushForbesIntel Shares Pop 7% As SoftBank Invests $2 Billion And Trump Administration Weighs StakeBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/25/intel-approached-apple-for-possible-investment-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000116-5.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000045-22.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4076-9.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7616-7.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002163-9.72%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.0000006168-12.63%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin