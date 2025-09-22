Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And […]Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And […]

Intel’s foundry business keeps losing billions with no turnaround in sight

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 04:01
Threshold
T$0.01625-2.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.3-5.12%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01928-1.48%
Particl
PART$0.2027-1.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001812-2.42%

Intel’s stock shot up 30% on Thursday after Nvidia revealed it was buying a $5 billion stake, as Cryptopolitan reported. But the hype around that investment ignores one big problem: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money… a lot of it. That part of the company wasn’t even mentioned in the deal. Not once. And that silence says everything.

The agreement gives Nvidia a 4% stake in Intel. It also lets Nvidia use Intel’s CPUs in its AI data center servers. On the flip side, Intel will start using Nvidia’s AI tech inside its personal computer chips. The plan sounds clean on paper.

But it completely avoids the area most investors and Washington have been worried about for years — Intel’s contract chipmaking unit, Intel Foundry Services. And no, this isn’t some small side operation. This is the division that’s bleeding billions of dollars, year after year.

Intel’s foundry business keeps losing billions with no turnaround in sight

Intel used to only make chips for itself. But in 2021, then-CEO Pat Gelsinger opened up the company’s manufacturing to outside clients. That’s when Intel Foundry Services was born. The idea was to spend hundreds of billions of dollars building new factories so Intel could produce chips for other companies. It was supposed to be a comeback play after Intel started losing market share. But the plan didn’t work.

The business failed to attract major customers. As a result, Intel Foundry Services lost $7 billion in 2023. And in 2024, the losses jumped to $13 billion. That’s nearly double in one year. These numbers spooked investors and crushed the company’s stock. Intel’s shares plunged 60% last year. By December, Pat was out. The board fired him.

Wall Street analysts are still worried. Angelo Zino from CFRA said, “This is a business that will continue to bleed cash at least through 2027.” Chris Danely from Citi downgraded Intel the day after Nvidia’s announcement. He said the rally was overhyped and that the foundry division has “minimal chance to succeed.”

Some experts want Intel to just sell the foundry unit and cut their losses. Others warn that doing that would push Intel’s own chip production costs even higher, because they’d lose the scale that helps keep prices low. Either way, no one sees a good outcome right now.

Nvidia skipped Intel’s factories and went with TSMC instead

At a press briefing about the deal, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Intel CEO Pat Kissinger were asked if Nvidia planned to use Intel’s factories. Both said maybe, someday. But they also made it clear that, for now, they’ll keep working with TSMC — Intel’s main rival — to build their new chips.

That’s a major snub. Especially since Nvidia’s whole supply chain is tied up in Taiwan, and the US government has been pushing hard for companies to diversify. Some had expected this deal to come with a manufacturing arrangement — especially since Intel supplies chips to the Pentagon and is the only large-scale US-based chipmaker doing advanced manufacturing. But no such deal happened.

Anshel Sag from Moor Insights & Strategy told Yahoo Finance, “I was expecting that Nvidia was going to announce some sort of contract manufacturing deal with Intel, with the US government’s involvement.” It didn’t happen. Nvidia didn’t commit to Intel Foundry Services. They didn’t even test it. Just silence.

The US government recently bought a 10% stake in Intel, showing how much Washington cares about keeping Intel’s manufacturing alive. Right now, most cutting-edge chips are made by TSMC in Taiwan. TSMC is building plants in the US, but its core research and capacity are still overseas. That’s a huge risk, especially with China looming.

Still, Zino said the Nvidia-Intel partnership could help a little. It might make Nvidia more open to testing Intel’s foundry later. “You potentially see Nvidia start giving some token business to Intel,” he said.

For now, though, that token isn’t on the table.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.08839-7.43%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-2.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

The post ‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The traditional economy is being phased out in advanced countries that are transitioning to an internet-first economy dominated by the tech industry and digital platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, a former executive at crypto exchange Coinbase and the author of “The Network State.”  “The legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan said in an X post on Saturday. He shared a chart showing the price divergence between the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which are enjoying meteoric growth, and the remainder of companies in the S&P 500 index, which have remained fairly flat since 2005.  Magnificent Seven tech stock performance versus the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 index. Source: Balaji Srinivasan The S&P 500, a core economic benchmark, is a weighted stock market index of the 500 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the US stock market. Srinivasan said: “Since the 2008 financial crisis, every transaction and every communication has moved online. But, we are still at the foot of the mountain. The next step is internet economies, communities, cities, and presidencies. The world is becoming Internet-First.” The Magnificent Seven includes consumer tech giants Apple and Microsoft, online marketplace Amazon, the parent company of Google, social media and augmented reality company Meta Platforms, high-performance computer chip manufacturer Nvidia, and electric car maker Tesla.  Technology and internet stocks dominate the US stock market. Source: TradingView Srinivasan popularized the concept of Network States, distributed online communities that he said will one day supplant traditional nation-states.  These network states will require internet-native money in the form of cryptocurrencies and represent a pivotal shift in the human story, much like the shift from agrarian to manufacturing economies during the Industrial Revolution. Related: Crypto isn’t Web 3.0, it’s Capitalism 2.0 — Crypto exec Out with the old and…
Threshold
T$0.01625-2.81%
CAR
CAR$0.009295-3.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.129-0.61%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:35
Share
Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities. Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels. In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors. The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape. ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout. A successful break…
1
1$0.010544+7.75%
Union
U$0.01236-10.32%
Gems
GEMS$0.2082-5.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:29
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist

Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales

Ronin Drives Web3 Growth $4.5M RON Buyback Through Ronin Treasury

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak