Intuit (INTU) Stock: Drops 5.5% Despite FY25 Revenue Surge and Record AI Growth

Intuit Shares Slide 5.5% Despite Record FY25 Growth Across Core Segments
Intuit (INTU) shares fell 5.5% in after-hours trading, dropping from around $698 to $659 following the company’s FY25 earnings release.
Despite strong financial results and record-breaking growth across several business units, the stock reacted negatively. The results included solid revenue gains and notable expansion in AI-driven services across its platform.
Intuit reported full-year revenue of $18.8 billion, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The Global Business Solutions Group generated $11.1 billion, growing 16% year-over-year, while the Online Ecosystem grew 20% to $8.3 billion. Credit Karma also saw robust performance, with revenue up 32% to $2.3 billion.
The Consumer Group recorded 10% growth, reaching $4.9 billion, with TurboTax Live showing a 47% jump to $2.0 billion. QuickBooks Online Accounting posted a 22% yearly increase, driven by pricing and user expansion. Online Services excluding Mailchimp posted 29% growth, showcasing healthy demand.
Intuit closed the year with a GAAP operating income of $4.9 billion, up 36%, and non-GAAP income at $7.6 billion, rising 18%. Earnings per share reached $13.67 on a GAAP basis and $20.15 non-GAAP. Cash and investments stood at $4.6 billion, while total debt was $6.0 billion.
The company emphasized the growing impact of AI-powered solutions and expert-assisted tools in driving platform-wide performance. Adoption of AI agents increased across tax and business services, contributing to margin expansion and new customer engagement. This included improvements in mid-market offerings and tax assistance tools.
In a structural change, Intuit merged its Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax divisions into one Consumer business on August 1, 2025. This move supports the company’s vision for a unified consumer platform and aims to streamline reporting for FY26. This consolidation is expected to align products and user experiences.
TurboTax Live now contributes 41% of the Consumer Group’s revenue, and online tax customers grew in value despite fewer total returns. ProTax revenue grew modestly by 4%, while Credit Karma maintained growth in loans, credit cards, and insurance. These improvements reflect shifting customer behaviors and increased demand for digital services.
Intuit projected FY26 revenue between $20.997 billion and $21.186 billion, reflecting 12% to 13% growth. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $15.49 and $15.69, while non-GAAP EPS should reach $22.98 to $23.18. Segment guidance includes 14% to 15% growth in Global Business Solutions and 8% to 9% growth in the Consumer division.
TurboTax is forecasted to grow 8% in FY26, with Credit Karma expected to grow 10% to 13% and ProTax by 2% to 3%. For Q1 FY26, the company guided 14% to 15% revenue growth with GAAP EPS of $1.19 to $1.26. Non-GAAP EPS should land between $3.05 and $3.12.
