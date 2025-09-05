Iowa vs Iowa State Preview and Odds

NORMAN, OK – AUGUST 30: Oklahoma Sooner quarterback John Mateer(16) runs in for a touchdown during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Illinois State Redbirds on August 30, 2025, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. (Photo by Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The biggest Week 1 in college football history lived up to the hype throughout Labor Day Weekend with plenty of high-profile matchups still to come on Saturday. Below is a look at storylines, betting odds and TV info for the top five games of the weekend.

Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Michigan Wolverines vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The headliner of the weekend will take place in Norman on Saturday night with two top-20 programs looking to start the season 2-0. The Bryce Underwood era began with the Wolverines’ 34-17 victory over New Mexico in a game that was much closer than expected. On the other side, the Sooners took care of business with a 35-3 win over Illinois State. John Mateer’s 392 passing yards were the most in an Oklahoma debut in school history.

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 44.5. The game will air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2. Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones

One of the most underrated in-state rivalries in the country will take place Saturday afternoon from Ames. The road team left with a victory in each of the last five games in this annual rivalry with Iowa State coming away with a 20-19 win in 2024. The Hawkeyes beat up on Albany 34-7 thanks to 310 yards on the ground. They’ll need more from a passing game that finished with 48 yards through the air. Iowa State is off to a hot start with a tough victory over Kansas State in Ireland, followed by a 55-7 drubbing of South Dakota.

Iowa is a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 41.5. The game will air on FOX at noon ET.

3. Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Few teams put together a better opening week performance than Ole Miss, coming off a 63-7 demolishing of Georgia State. Austin Simmons threw for 341 yards and 3 TDs in his first start with a significant road test coming on Saturday. Kentucky will need a strong defensive performance following a 24-16 win over Toledo. Zach Calzada completed 10-of-23 passes for 85 yards with an interception, and the Wildcats need more out of their offense as home dogs.

Ole Miss is a 10-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. The game will air on ABC on 3:30 p.m. ET.

4. Kansas Jayhawks vs. Missouri Tigers

Kansas will look for a 3-0 start to its season following convincing victories over Fresno State and Wagner over the last two weeks. A healthy Jalon Daniels is off to a hot start, completing 80% of his passes with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. Missouri expected to go with a two-quarterback approach to start the season, but the Tigers are down to Beau Pribula after Sam Horn suffered an injury that will keep him out an extended period of time. Missouri cruised to a 61-6 opening season win over Central Arkansas.

Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. The game will air on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

5. Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arizona State will get a real test on Saturday night as the Sun Devils look for a return to the College Football Playoff. Arizona State opened the season with a 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona, and Sam Leavitt led the way with 257 passing yards and two touchdown passes with 73 yards on the ground and two additional scores. This could be a huge turning point for a Mississippi State team that is coming off a 2-10 season. Blake Shapen is back healthy and showed out in a Week 1 victory over Southern Miss 34-17.

Arizona State is a 6.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 58.5. The game will air on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.