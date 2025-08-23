IRS crypto boss Trish Turner resigns just 3 months into the role

By: Coinstats
2025/08/23 12:44
Trish Turner is resigning as head of the IRS crypto division after just months, following two private-sector executives who served about a year.

Trish Turner has resigned as head of the United States Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) digital assets division after roughly three months in the role.

“After more than 20 years with the IRS, I have closed an extraordinary chapter of my career with deep appreciation for those who shaped my journey and made the work so meaningful,” Turner said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Together, we navigated complex challenges, built lasting programs, and laid the groundwork for the IRS’s digital asset strategy as it shifted from niche to mainstream,” Turner added.

