Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed ?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/26 17:41
Altcoin
FUTURECOIN
Major
Index Cooperative
67COIN
Altcoin Season 2025

Crypto markets experienced another sharp selloff this week, prompting investors to question the future of altcoins amid Bitcoin’s resurgence.

Bitcoin led the market decline, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche broke key support levels. Despite the selloff, the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 67 points, a figure historically associated with altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. 

The index may no longer fully reflect market dynamics for the 2025 cycle.

Altcoin Season Delayed 2025: Bitcoin Dominance Likely to Influence Next Market Move

The current underperformance of altcoins is not due to weak fundamentals, but rather a temporary liquidity rotation toward Bitcoin. 

 Historically, altcoins rally only after Bitcoin dominance peaks and liquidity flows back into the altcoin market.

Institutional interest, ETF inflows, and ongoing M&A activity indicate that the market is undergoing a healthy reset rather than a collapse. Analysts emphasize a clear hierarchy in the current cycle: Bitcoin establishes the floor first, followed by large-cap altcoins, and then midcap tokens. 

Crypto ETF Inflows 2025 Could Support Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Structure

Regulatory developments are also expected to shape market trends. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart predicts that over 100 new crypto ETFs could launch in 2025 under the streamlined Rule 6c-11 framework. 

These inflows may provide significant support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other major altcoins, reinforcing the rotation mechanics observed in the market.

Is Altcoin Season Dead?

The much-anticipated altcoin season of 2025 may be delayed, but it is far from dead. Analysts suggest that once Bitcoin reclaims momentum, altcoins are likely to follow in a sustained rally, following the natural hierarchy of market recovery.

