Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/20 23:28
The past couple of weeks have been rather dull for digital asset investors, with Bitcoin remaining range-bound since smashing a new all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August.

Uber-bull Michael Saylor suggested that BTC will undoubtedly disappoint thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings if it is to become more appealing to institutional investors.

“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” the Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman posited during a Friday interview with the Coin Stories podcast.

Bitcoin’s “Growing Stage”

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency, is boring, said Michael Saylor. But that’s a good thing.

“The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it’s boring for a while, people’s adrenaline rush is going to drop,” Saylor elaborated.

“It’s like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they’re a little bearish.”

Saylor noted that this is the “growing stage” and a natural aspect of Bitcoin’s life cycle, and the volatility “coming out” of the premier crypto is a good indication.

He pointed out that Bitcoin innovation and new products are still in the infant stages, as the market continues to “get educated.”

“This is the digital gold rush in the 10 years from 2025 to 2035,” Saylor added, noting that there are going to be a variety of business models and products developed.

“There’ll be a lot of mistakes made and there’ll be a lot of fortunes created,” he continued.

Bitcoin was changing hands at $115,862 as of press time, reflecting a 0.6% decline on the day, according to CoinGecko.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has resumed easing after ten months of adopting a wait-and-see approach to the economy.

In a highly anticipated move earlier this week, the U.S. central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate range by 25 basis points to 4%-4.25%, its lowest since December 2022.

While risk assets, such as Bitcoin, had largely priced in this rate cut, pundits believe faster and deeper rate reductions later this year may set the stage for the top asset to challenge new lifetime highs.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/is-bitcoin-getting-boring-actually-a-good-thing-why-michael-saylor-believes-reduced-volatility-will-attract-mega-institutions/

