Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Breakdown

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:35
Gravity
G$0.01144-4.58%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05008+1.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,566.46-3.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09983-2.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018352-3.17%

Bitcoin mining remains one of the most debated topics in 2025. While soaring Bitcoin prices above $100K attract new miners, rising network difficulty and higher operational costs raise questions about long-term profitability. To evaluate whether mining is still worth it, it’s essential to break down the main factors: electricity cost, network difficulty, and BTC price, alongside the concept of shutdown price and regional variations.

Key Factors That Influence Mining Profitability

1. Electricity Costs

Electricity is the single biggest expense for miners. Countries with cheaper energy, such as Kazakhstan, Paraguay, and Ethiopia, offer miners a competitive edge. In contrast, regions with high residential electricity rates (e.g., parts of Europe) make mining unviable without large-scale industrial setups.

2. Network Difficulty and Block Rewards

Bitcoin’s block reward halved in April 2024 from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, cutting new supply in half. This reduced daily issuance from about 900 BTC/day to ~450 BTC/day, significantly squeezing miner revenues. Meanwhile, difficulty automatically adjusts every ~2 weeks to ensure blocks are mined every 10 minutes, meaning as more miners join, the competition intensifies.

3. Bitcoin Price

With BTC trading above $110,000 in 2025, mining revenues in USD terms remain attractive. However, profitability depends on whether this revenue outweighs rising electricity and hardware costs.

4. Transaction Fees

Transaction fees have become an increasingly important revenue stream. During peak network congestion in 2024, fees contributed over 20–30% of some blocks’ rewards, cushioning miners against reduced block subsidies. In 2025, fees continue to provide meaningful support to miner earnings.

The Shutdown Price Explained

The shutdown price is the BTC price below which mining operations become unprofitable.

Example:

  • Miner: Antminer S19 XP Hydro (~255 TH/s, 5304W)
  • Electricity rate: $0.06/kWh
  • Daily power cost: ~$7.63
  • Daily revenue at $110,000 BTC: ~$13.49
  • Net profit: ~$5.86/day

If Bitcoin’s price dropped below ~$62341.69, this miner would barely cover costs making that the shutdown price for this setup.

Regional Profitability Comparison

United States: Industrial-scale mining thrives in Texas with renewable energy credits, but home mining is generally unprofitable.

Pakistan: Access to subsidized electricity in certain provinces creates a favorable environment for small miners.

Europe: High electricity prices mean only miners with renewable integration or surplus energy deals can profit.

Kazakhstan: Still competitive thanks to low-cost electricity, though regulatory tightening has added uncertainty.

Paraguay: Hydropower makes it one of the most profitable regions globally for Bitcoin mining.

ViaBTC  Role in Enhancing Returns

Mining pools remain crucial in reducing payout variance. ViaBTC offers:

  • PPS+ payout model (fixed revenue + transaction fee sharing)
  • Collateral-pledged loans  allowing miners to secure liquidity without selling their mined assets
  • Transparent fee structures and real-time monitoring

These features help miners secure stable revenue streams despite fluctuating difficulty and transaction fees.

Conclusion

In 2025, Bitcoin mining is still profitable but only under the right conditions. Profitability depends heavily on electricity rates, mining hardware efficiency, and regional factors. While BTC surge past $110,000 keeps revenues strong, rising competition and reduced block rewards mean miners must optimize operations to stay ahead. Importantly, the industry is shifting towards sustainability, with solar, hydro, and wind energy playing a growing role in ensuring compliance with global ESG standards.

Disclaimer

 The opinions expressed in this article are for informational purposes only. This article does not constitute an endorsement of any of the products and services discussed or investment, financial, or trading advice. Qualified professionals should be consulted prior to making financial decisions.

The post Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Breakdown appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/is-bitcoin-mining-profitable-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August