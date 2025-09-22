TLDR Cardano’s eUTXO model provides a significant advantage over Bitcoin’s UTXO system by enabling smart contracts and decentralized finance. The extended UTXO system combines the security of Bitcoin with the functionality needed for decentralized applications, making Cardano unique. Cardano’s focus on technological advancements, such as the Hydra and Leios upgrades, sets it apart from other [...] The post Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Cardano’s eUTXO model provides a significant advantage over Bitcoin’s UTXO system by enabling smart contracts and decentralized finance. The extended UTXO system combines the security of Bitcoin with the functionality needed for decentralized applications, making Cardano unique. Cardano’s focus on technological advancements, such as the Hydra and Leios upgrades, sets it apart from other [...] The post Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success appeared first on CoinCentral.

Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 17:50
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004851-0.55%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12113-0.68%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1082-7.60%

TLDR

  • Cardano’s eUTXO model provides a significant advantage over Bitcoin’s UTXO system by enabling smart contracts and decentralized finance.
  • The extended UTXO system combines the security of Bitcoin with the functionality needed for decentralized applications, making Cardano unique.
  • Cardano’s focus on technological advancements, such as the Hydra and Leios upgrades, sets it apart from other blockchains like Ethereum.
  • Despite early challenges with decentralized applications, Cardano is gaining ground and is seen as a major threat to Bitcoin’s dominance.
  • Institutional interest and the upcoming US Cardano spot ETF could further drive ADA’s growth and mainstream adoption in the future.

According to content creator and enthusiast David, Cardano is positioned for future success. In a recent post on X, he highlighted the advantages of Cardano’s eUTXO accounting system, introduced in 2021. This model provides Cardano with a significant edge over its competitors in the blockchain space.

Cardano’s eUTXO Strength to Provide an Advantage

David emphasized Cardano’s use of the extended UTXO (eUTXO) model as a major strength. The eUTXO model builds on Bitcoin’s UTXO system, which records wallet balances as unspent transaction outputs. This mechanism helps ensure security, simplicity, and the prevention of double-spending.

Cardano’s eUTXO model, however, goes a step further by enabling smart contracts. It allows Cardano to offer the security of Bitcoin while supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. “Cardano can achieve everything Bitcoin does, but with the added benefits of smart contract capabilities,” David stated.

The eUTXO model sets Cardano apart by combining Bitcoin’s reliable security with advanced smart contract functionality. This gives Cardano a solid foundation for future growth in decentralized applications. As other blockchains rely on less secure ledger models, Cardano’s system stands out for its balance of security and utility.

Hoskinson Believes Cardano Will Surpass Rivals

Cardano’s ongoing technological advancements also give it a clear edge. The network, founded by Charles Hoskinson, has made significant progress since its early challenges with decentralized application deployment. David believes that this continued innovation will allow Cardano to regain ground and even surpass rivals like Solana and Ethereum.

Despite its early setbacks, Cardano’s commitment to enhancing its technology is evident. Hoskinson himself believes the network will eventually outpace competitors in the long run. According to David,

The ongoing developments, such as Leios and Hydra upgrades, further contribute to Cardano’s potential. These innovations, along with emerging institutional interest and the upcoming US Cardano spot ETF, could drive ADA’s growth. Cardano is well-positioned to lead the way in blockchain innovation, offering both reliability and forward-looking potential.

The post Is Cardano Set to Surpass Bitcoin? Key Factors Driving Future Success appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.