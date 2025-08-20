Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:00
U
U$0.0179-14.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.81+1.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,697.96+0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10156+1.25%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.13274+6.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006645+7.94%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Dominance Falls: Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here?

The crypto market just endured a sharp shake-up, erasing $107 billion in value as Bitcoin slipped to $113,461.

While headlines focused on regulatory scrutiny of a $1.5 billion Alt5 Sigma deal tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial, some analysts argue the dip could be the prelude to something bigger — the long-anticipated altcoin rally.

Instead of seeing panic, institutions like Coinbase and Pantera Capital are framing September as a potential breakout moment. Their reasoning: Bitcoin dominance is faltering, and that’s often the first spark before capital rotates into alternative tokens.

For nearly two years, Bitcoin has carried the market, buoyed first by ETF launches and later by political optimism. Altcoins were largely sidelined — their contribution to overall market growth in this cycle is just 35%, compared with more than half in earlier booms. Yet momentum is finally shifting.

BTC’s market share has already slid from 65% in May to under 58%, while altcoins collectively surged past $1.4 trillion in capitalization.

Ethereum is leading the institutional wave, with nearly 3 million ETH now held by companies. Its ecosystem tokens — including ARB, OP, and ENA — are seeing heightened activity, while liquid staking giant Lido (LDO) has soared nearly 60% this month. Regulators hinting that staking may fall outside securities law has only fueled confidence.

Macro forces could accelerate the trend. Coinbase notes that $7.2 trillion still sits in U.S. money market funds, capital that could flow back into risk assets once the Fed pivots. Combine that with new legislation like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, and the stage is set for altcoins to seize the spotlight.

If the pattern of past cycles holds, Bitcoin’s stumble may not be a warning sign — but the opening act of September’s altcoin season.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-dominance-falls-is-the-long-awaited-altcoin-season-here/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01608+0.87%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003571+1.04%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000393-1.50%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12674+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 