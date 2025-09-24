The post Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, acknowledged that in the past five years, the country’s banking industry has gained massive profits; therefore, urging that it was time for the industry to start supporting state finances. Giorgetti made these remarks as the Italian government is exploring alternatives to fund billions of euros in taxes for the 2026 budget, which is expected to go public next month. During a political rally in central Marche, the Economy Minister stated that all individuals in Italy should contribute fairly without pressure. To achieve a common ground, Giorgetti suggested they discuss this together so that all parties can help. According to him, this is very important. In late 2024, a set of measures introduced by the government brought in about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) from banks to assist with this year’s budget. Sources mentioned that Giorgetti’s ruling League party wants banks to pitch in again with over 1 billion euros for the 2026 budget.  Meanwhile, last year, the government introduced a series of measures enabling the agency to collect approximately 4 billion euros, or $4.72 billion, from banks to support the 2025 budget. Italian authorities urge the banking industry to contribute to support state finances Earlier, Italian lawmakers highlighted that the relevant authorities would hold discussions with local banks concerning their contribution to support state finances. This move has put great pressure on the banking industry, which is facing harsh criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition. The critics expressed that banks have not established strategies to reward depositors or offer better loan terms for businesses. This is despite the industry recording significant profits resulting from high interest rates.  Marco Osnato, an Italian politician and a member of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia… The post Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, acknowledged that in the past five years, the country’s banking industry has gained massive profits; therefore, urging that it was time for the industry to start supporting state finances. Giorgetti made these remarks as the Italian government is exploring alternatives to fund billions of euros in taxes for the 2026 budget, which is expected to go public next month. During a political rally in central Marche, the Economy Minister stated that all individuals in Italy should contribute fairly without pressure. To achieve a common ground, Giorgetti suggested they discuss this together so that all parties can help. According to him, this is very important. In late 2024, a set of measures introduced by the government brought in about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) from banks to assist with this year’s budget. Sources mentioned that Giorgetti’s ruling League party wants banks to pitch in again with over 1 billion euros for the 2026 budget.  Meanwhile, last year, the government introduced a series of measures enabling the agency to collect approximately 4 billion euros, or $4.72 billion, from banks to support the 2025 budget. Italian authorities urge the banking industry to contribute to support state finances Earlier, Italian lawmakers highlighted that the relevant authorities would hold discussions with local banks concerning their contribution to support state finances. This move has put great pressure on the banking industry, which is facing harsh criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition. The critics expressed that banks have not established strategies to reward depositors or offer better loan terms for businesses. This is despite the industry recording significant profits resulting from high interest rates.  Marco Osnato, an Italian politician and a member of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia…

Italian Economy Minister urges banks to contribute billions to the 2026 budget

2025/09/24 09:30
Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy, acknowledged that in the past five years, the country’s banking industry has gained massive profits; therefore, urging that it was time for the industry to start supporting state finances.

Giorgetti made these remarks as the Italian government is exploring alternatives to fund billions of euros in taxes for the 2026 budget, which is expected to go public next month.

During a political rally in central Marche, the Economy Minister stated that all individuals in Italy should contribute fairly without pressure. To achieve a common ground, Giorgetti suggested they discuss this together so that all parties can help. According to him, this is very important.

In late 2024, a set of measures introduced by the government brought in about 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) from banks to assist with this year’s budget. Sources mentioned that Giorgetti’s ruling League party wants banks to pitch in again with over 1 billion euros for the 2026 budget. 

Meanwhile, last year, the government introduced a series of measures enabling the agency to collect approximately 4 billion euros, or $4.72 billion, from banks to support the 2025 budget.

Italian authorities urge the banking industry to contribute to support state finances

Earlier, Italian lawmakers highlighted that the relevant authorities would hold discussions with local banks concerning their contribution to support state finances.

This move has put great pressure on the banking industry, which is facing harsh criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition. The critics expressed that banks have not established strategies to reward depositors or offer better loan terms for businesses. This is despite the industry recording significant profits resulting from high interest rates. 

Marco Osnato, an Italian politician and a member of the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, weighed in on the topic of discussion. Osnato stated that considering a bank contribution is important when discussing the budget. These talks are part of an effort to create a budget and submit it to the cabinet for approval by mid-October. 

In 2024, Italy’s seven leading banks were expected to raise about 25 billion euros, or $29.27 billion in profits, according to reports from the FISAC CGIL union. These banks returned 21 billion euros to their investors and reduced their branch locations by 5%.

In the meantime, as Italian banks face reduced interest rates, the industry has started implementing a round of mergers and consolidations. In August 2023, Rome, the Capital of Italy, contributed to the drastic decline in banking stock prices after it applied a surprising tax of 40% on the profits banks generated from higher interest rates.  Considering this effect, the government decided to withdraw this decision and include an option for banks to opt out. This meant that the tax did not bring in any income.

Italian officials explore suitable ways to generate funds from banks for the 2026 budget 

Earlier in September, Giancarlo Giorgetti met with leaders of his co-ruling League party to discuss suitable ways they could adopt to generate funds from banks to back the spending plans incorporated in the government’s 2026 budget.

This came after a League statement pointed out that banks and other financial firms generating billions of euros in profits should contribute significantly to the state’s finances. 

According to the far-right League, this will substantially enable the government to support families and businesses. However, additional information on the situation was not provided.

Meanwhile, Italy has stepped up its criticism of EU fiscal rules. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the state describes them as “old and outdated,” arguing they are unfair at a time when countries feel compelled to spend more on defense.

A few months ago, Italy’s economy minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, called the bloc’s current budget system “stupid and senseless” and said it needed to be overhauled to give member states more leeway to boost military spending without fear of financial penalties.

His remarks came during a eurozone finance ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, where countries debated balancing budgets versus ramping up security investment while relaxing fiscal discipline.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/italian-urges-banks-to-contribute-billions/

