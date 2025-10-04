Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive



Lawrence Jengar



During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure.











Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

AI Advancements and National Strategy

The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps.

At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development.

Collaborations and Innovations

The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond.

NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving technologies.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

Japan’s AI advancements are not limited to the tech sector alone. Industries such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare are expected to benefit significantly from specialized AI applications. Kazuya Ishikawa from NEC highlighted the potential of LLMs like NEC cotomi to facilitate knowledge transfer and manage complex enterprise documents, directly addressing Japan’s workforce challenges.

The GENIAC initiative further aims to bolster Japan’s generative AI capabilities by providing resources for foundational model development, fostering collaboration, and supporting industry-specific AI adaptations.

Looking Ahead

Japan’s advancements in AI are setting the stage for a new era of digital innovation. As the nation continues to invest in AI technologies, it is anticipated that advanced digital agents will become integral to executing complex tasks, working alongside physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles and robotics.

NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo served as a platform for sharing insights and exploring future possibilities in the AI landscape. The event highlighted the critical role of domestic technological infrastructure in supporting Japan’s AI evolution and the broader implications for global AI advancements.

For more details, visit the NVIDIA Blog.

Image source: Shutterstock



