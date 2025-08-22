Japan's Convano completes 3.5 billion yen Bitcoin purchase, adding 200 BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd,
According to an official announcement from Convano, a Japanese listed company, Convano has completed a 3.5 billion yen Bitcoin purchase, totaling 200 new bitcoins at an average price of 17,540,000 yen (approximately $119,000 USD) per coin. The purchase was funded by a combination of 2 billion yen from the third tranche of ordinary bonds and 1.508 billion yen from the fourth tranche of new share subscription rights.
As of now, Convano holds a total of 364.93 bitcoins.
