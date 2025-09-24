Japan’s policy shifts helped it double crypto adoption: Chainalysis

Chainalysis APAC policy lead Chengyi Ong says favorable policy and taxes helped boost crypto in Japan, while stablecoins were popular across the Asia Pacific.

Japan’s recent policy shifts have helped the country more than double its crypto adoption over the past year, according to crypto analytics company Chainalysis.

Among the top five markets in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Japan saw the strongest growth, with its value received onchain growing 120% year-on-year in the 12 months to June, according to an excerpt from Chainalysis’ 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report released on Wednesday.

Chainalysis’ head of APAC policy, Chengyi Ong, told Cointelegraph that activity in Japan “reflects some of the trends that we saw in the global market, a sharp pickup in trading volumes in the fourth quarter of 2024 on the back of the US presidential election, followed by a tapering.”

