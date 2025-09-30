The post Jim Cramer says he uses crypto as ‘insurance’ against $37 trillion of U.S. debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Cramer, never shy to shift gears on crypto, struck a surprisingly conciliatory note this week. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on September 29, the Mad Money host declared simply: “I say crypto is fine.” Pressed on how he values it, Cramer avoided the usual Buffett-style valuation metrics and leaned into metaphor instead: “I’m using it as insurance, and it’s insurance against the $37 trillion that we owe.” In his view, crypto isn’t a speculative thrill ride, nor a shiny tech fad. Instead, he framed it as a generational hedge: a safeguard for younger Americans who, unlike his own cohort, may actually have to live with the fallout of ballooning national debt. Cramer says ‘buy crypto’ Earlier that day, Cramer doubled down with a post on X. Against the backdrop of the famous U.S. National Debt Clock in New York, now flashing $37.63 trillion, he urged followers to “buy crypto,” to much of ‘Crypto Twitter’s’ chagrin. The math is daunting: the clock’s tally now translates to nearly $956,000 in debt per American family, inching uncomfortably close to the million-dollar mark. Cramer has walked this road before. Back in July, he described Bitcoin as a “hedge against $37 trillion debt,” echoing today’s refrain. What stands out is the tone shift: less derision, more reluctant acceptance. For a man who once told investors to steer clear, the message lands with unexpected clarity, in a world drowning in IOUs, crypto may not be fun, but it might be necessary. Source: https://finbold.com/jim-cramer-says-he-uses-crypto-as-insurance-against-37-trillion-of-u-s-debt/ The post Jim Cramer says he uses crypto as ‘insurance’ against $37 trillion of U.S. debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jim Cramer, never shy to shift gears on crypto, struck a surprisingly conciliatory note this week. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on September 29, the Mad Money host declared simply: “I say crypto is fine.” Pressed on how he values it, Cramer avoided the usual Buffett-style valuation metrics and leaned into metaphor instead: “I’m using it as insurance, and it’s insurance against the $37 trillion that we owe.” In his view, crypto isn’t a speculative thrill ride, nor a shiny tech fad. Instead, he framed it as a generational hedge: a safeguard for younger Americans who, unlike his own cohort, may actually have to live with the fallout of ballooning national debt. Cramer says ‘buy crypto’ Earlier that day, Cramer doubled down with a post on X. Against the backdrop of the famous U.S. National Debt Clock in New York, now flashing $37.63 trillion, he urged followers to “buy crypto,” to much of ‘Crypto Twitter’s’ chagrin. The math is daunting: the clock’s tally now translates to nearly $956,000 in debt per American family, inching uncomfortably close to the million-dollar mark. Cramer has walked this road before. Back in July, he described Bitcoin as a “hedge against $37 trillion debt,” echoing today’s refrain. What stands out is the tone shift: less derision, more reluctant acceptance. For a man who once told investors to steer clear, the message lands with unexpected clarity, in a world drowning in IOUs, crypto may not be fun, but it might be necessary. Source: https://finbold.com/jim-cramer-says-he-uses-crypto-as-insurance-against-37-trillion-of-u-s-debt/