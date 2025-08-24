JoggAI Unveils Multilingual AI Avatars with ElevenLabs Collaboration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 15:53
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-0.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020457-6.36%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1256-1.18%
ERA
ERA$0.855-1.56%


Tony Kim
Aug 23, 2025 20:08

JoggAI, in partnership with ElevenLabs, introduces AvatarX, a multilingual AI avatar model, enhancing global video creation with expressive, emotion-rich avatars.





In a significant development for video content creators, JoggAI has partnered with ElevenLabs to launch its latest AI avatar model, AvatarX. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way multilingual, emotion-rich videos are created, according to ElevenLabs.

Powering Advanced AI Avatars

ElevenLabs, renowned for its advanced voice technologies, plays a crucial role in this initiative. By integrating their voice solutions with JoggAI’s foundational avatar models, the partnership has birthed highly expressive and versatile AI avatars. These avatars are designed to engage audiences more deeply and creatively, making them ideal for creators and businesses worldwide seeking to enhance their video content.

Commitment to Innovation

Anbang Xu, the founder of JoggAI, emphasized the value of this collaboration, stating, “Working with ElevenLabs means collaborating with a market-leader voice product that continues to iterate and improve.” JoggAI’s partnership with ElevenLabs reflects its commitment to delivering top-tier AI avatar video experiences through continuous product development and alliances with leading technology providers.

The launch of AvatarX marks a new era in AI-driven video content, offering high-quality, versatile, and language-flexible options for creators. This innovation is anticipated to broaden the storytelling capabilities of creators globally, enabling them to reach and engage with wider audiences more effectively.

Industry Implications and Future Prospects

The introduction of these lifelike avatars could have far-reaching implications for various sectors, including entertainment, education, and marketing. As AI technology continues to advance, the potential applications for such avatars are vast, offering new ways for businesses and individuals to interact with their audiences.

With the backing of ElevenLabs’ sophisticated voice technology, JoggAI’s AvatarX is poised to set a new standard in the realm of AI avatars, providing a platform for more dynamic and engaging digital content.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/joggai-multilingual-ai-avatars-elevenlabs-collaboration

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.701-2.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0671-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Share
A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL with 3x leverage.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 15:44
Share
Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months

Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Jinshi, on Saturday local time, Musk said on the social platform X that his artificial intelligence startup xAI has open-sourced the Grok 2.5 model and plans to do the same for its Grok 3 model in about six months.
SIX
SIX$0.02225-0.26%
Xai
XAI$0.05145-2.90%
GROK
GROK$0.00161-2.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 14:51
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

A whale deposited 4.99 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a long position in XPL

Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months

Solana, MAGACOIN FINANCE & Cardano Ranked Top Presales to Buy Before Next Bull Rally

MIM hacker launders $7.5m worth of stolen funds through Tornado Cash