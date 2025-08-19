Just In: Wyoming Launches Frontier Stable Token Across 7 Blockchains, Public Access Still Blocked

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/19 20:23
U
U$0.02-4.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-4.46%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05686-7.36%

TLDR:

  • Wyoming launched FRNT, the first state-backed stablecoin in the U.S., backed by USD and U.S. Treasuries.
  • The stablecoin is live on 7 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon, through LayerZero.
  • FRNT’s reserve interest will fund Wyoming’s School Foundation Fund, supporting education with quarterly transfers.
  • The token remains unavailable to the public due to regulatory hurdles, delaying access despite its live deployment.

Wyoming has entered the stablecoin arena with the launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). The move places the state at the center of a $285 billion sector long dominated by private issuers. 

Unlike other tokens, FRNT is designed to function as a public asset with benefits flowing directly to Wyoming residents. It is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury holdings, according to the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. 

Still, while live across several networks, the token remains off-limits to retail users.

Wyoming FRNT Goes Live Across Major Crypto Networks

Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Wyoming’s FRNT has already been deployed on seven blockchains. Those networks include Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base. 

Infrastructure provider LayerZero worked alongside the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to facilitate the launch.

In a joint statement, the two described FRNT as a constitutionally protected asset. They said it avoids usage restrictions sometimes seen with privately issued tokens. Sources confirmed the token could also be expanded to more than 100 other chains in the future.

Wu Blockchain noted that Wyoming is the first U.S. state to issue such a token. That makes FRNT distinct from Tether’s USDT or Circle’s USDC, which are corporate products.

Instead of profits going to a company, revenue from reserves will be allocated to the state. This marks a new funding channel for public services.

The commission confirmed that interest generated from cash and Treasury backing will go to the Wyoming School Foundation Fund. Distributions are scheduled quarterly, to support education across the state.

Regulatory Hurdles Keep Token Out of Public Hands

Despite being live, FRNT is not yet available to users. Terrett said access is limited because of ongoing regulatory restrictions. Until clarity emerges, Wyoming cannot offer the stablecoin for direct use or trading.

This restriction leaves the project in a holding pattern. FRNT exists on networks but cannot circulate in markets where most stablecoins operate. Market watchers said this situation mirrors broader challenges facing crypto regulation in the U.S.

Even with restrictions, the Commission emphasized that the launch represents progress. Deploying on multiple networks at once shows technical readiness for eventual distribution. Wyoming officials framed the launch as a first step toward a public utility.

FRNT, previously known as the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST), will remain closely monitored as the regulatory process unfolds. For now, Wyoming has made history by launching the first state-backed stablecoin, but access remains a question.

The post Just In: Wyoming Launches Frontier Stable Token Across 7 Blockchains, Public Access Still Blocked appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network