Justin Baldoni Taps SBF’s Lawyer Amid Blake Lively Legal Saga

Justin Baldoni has tapped disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) lawyer to represent him as his legal fight against Blake Lively intensifies, court documents obtained by People on Thursday reveal. Alexandra Shapiro Set To Rep Baldoni In Landmark Lively Case The “It Ends With Us” director has brought in Alexandra Shapiro to represent him ahead of his March 2026 trial against his former co-star, per a notice of appearance filed by Shapiro and verified by People. A former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shapiro is currently representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse back in 2022. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs – who previously was a cellmate of Bankman-Fried in New York federal prison – also hired Shapiro in the lead-up to his July 2025 partial acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Taylor Swift Shakes Off Justin Baldoni Deposition News of Baldoni’s latest legal move comes just one week after Judge Lewis Liman rejected his team’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift – a longtime friend of Lively’s, though their current relationship status remains unclear. Liman argued that Baldoni’s lawyers waited too long to depose Swift and noted that Baldoni’s camp had withdrawn a subpoena sent to the pop star this past spring after voluntarily being provided information by Swift’s legal team. “Discovery has been going on in this case for approximately six months,” Liman said. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.” SBF Awaits Key Appeal Date Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is serving his 25-year sentence for orchestrating the massive crypto scheme behind bars at FCI Terminal Island, a low-security prison in his home state of Southern California. Oral arguments for his appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. However, with the average criminal appeal success rate historically low, it remains to be seen if Shapiro will be successful in overturning Bankman-Fried’s convictionJustin Baldoni has tapped disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) lawyer to represent him as his legal fight against Blake Lively intensifies, court documents obtained by People on Thursday reveal. Alexandra Shapiro Set To Rep Baldoni In Landmark Lively Case The “It Ends With Us” director has brought in Alexandra Shapiro to represent him ahead of his March 2026 trial against his former co-star, per a notice of appearance filed by Shapiro and verified by People. A former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shapiro is currently representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse back in 2022. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs – who previously was a cellmate of Bankman-Fried in New York federal prison – also hired Shapiro in the lead-up to his July 2025 partial acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Taylor Swift Shakes Off Justin Baldoni Deposition News of Baldoni’s latest legal move comes just one week after Judge Lewis Liman rejected his team’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift – a longtime friend of Lively’s, though their current relationship status remains unclear. Liman argued that Baldoni’s lawyers waited too long to depose Swift and noted that Baldoni’s camp had withdrawn a subpoena sent to the pop star this past spring after voluntarily being provided information by Swift’s legal team. “Discovery has been going on in this case for approximately six months,” Liman said. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.” SBF Awaits Key Appeal Date Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is serving his 25-year sentence for orchestrating the massive crypto scheme behind bars at FCI Terminal Island, a low-security prison in his home state of Southern California. Oral arguments for his appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. However, with the average criminal appeal success rate historically low, it remains to be seen if Shapiro will be successful in overturning Bankman-Fried’s conviction

Justin Baldoni Taps SBF’s Lawyer Amid Blake Lively Legal Saga

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/20 13:58
SAGA
SAGA$0.2495-3.21%

Justin Baldoni has tapped disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) lawyer to represent him as his legal fight against Blake Lively intensifies, court documents obtained by People on Thursday reveal.

Alexandra Shapiro Set To Rep Baldoni In Landmark Lively Case

The “It Ends With Us” director has brought in Alexandra Shapiro to represent him ahead of his March 2026 trial against his former co-star, per a notice of appearance filed by Shapiro and verified by People.

A former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shapiro is currently representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse back in 2022.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs – who previously was a cellmate of Bankman-Fried in New York federal prison – also hired Shapiro in the lead-up to his July 2025 partial acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Taylor Swift Shakes Off Justin Baldoni Deposition

News of Baldoni’s latest legal move comes just one week after Judge Lewis Liman rejected his team’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift – a longtime friend of Lively’s, though their current relationship status remains unclear.

Liman argued that Baldoni’s lawyers waited too long to depose Swift and noted that Baldoni’s camp had withdrawn a subpoena sent to the pop star this past spring after voluntarily being provided information by Swift’s legal team.

“Discovery has been going on in this case for approximately six months,” Liman said. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”

SBF Awaits Key Appeal Date

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is serving his 25-year sentence for orchestrating the massive crypto scheme behind bars at FCI Terminal Island, a low-security prison in his home state of Southern California.

Oral arguments for his appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.

However, with the average criminal appeal success rate historically low, it remains to be seen if Shapiro will be successful in overturning Bankman-Fried’s conviction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15914-1.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum (ETH) is set to introduce its latest upgrade, dubbed the Fusaka upgrade, on December 3, 2025, a timeline that has been accelerated from previous expectations of a 2026 launch. This announcement comes from Christine Kim, a researcher monitoring Ethereum’s development progress.  The confirmation of the mainnet activation date was made during the recent All […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.94-1.23%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 15:00
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,781.26-0.62%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001041-0.47%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia