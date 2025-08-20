Justin Bieber Blocked From A New No. 1 As His Latest Single Grows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:55
An Evening With Justin Bieber - Performances

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” rises to No. 2 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, while also jumping to No. 12 on the U.K. Official Singles ranking. LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

getty

A month after Justin Bieber released his new album Swag, a new fan favorite from the project is emerging. When the full-length first arrived with only a few hours of warning, “Daisies” was chosen as its lead single, and that’s the tune the world initially gravitated toward. “Daisies” is still the biggest hit from Swag, but for several weeks now, “Yukon” has been growing in popularity.

This time around in the United Kingdom, “Yukon” almost gives Bieber another No. 1 on a list he’s conquered before, but one of the hottest records of the year in the nation manages to beat him to the summit, at least for the time being.

“Yukon” Jumps to No. 2

“Yukon” climbs again on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart this frame. Bieber’s latest focus tune improves from No. 5 to the runner-up space. In just five weeks, the track has become the second-bestselling tune in those genres in the U.K., and the Canadian pop star could be looking at another ruler soon.

Fred Again..’s “Victory Lap” Wins Again

The Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles tally is currently dominated by “Victory Lap.” The track is fronted by electronic producer Fred again.., and various versions have been released, crediting a handful of well-known U.K. rappers. The edition on the chart this week only names Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax, though Denzel Curry, Humankind and That Mexican OT have also contributed. “Victory Lap” rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1, as last week’s leader, “Which One” by Drake and Central Cee, declines from the top spot to No. 3.

Justin Bieber’s Top 10 Hits – and One No.

“Yukon” is one of Bieber’s 16 top 10 hits on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart. Two cuts from Swag — “Yukon” and “All I Can Take” — have reached the uppermost tier. “All I Can Take” peaked at No. 6, though it’s no longer present.

Just one track, “That Power” with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, has brought Bieber to the throne, while a handful of other popular cuts have stalled at No. 2.

“Yukon” Hits New Highs on Every Chart

“Yukon” can be found on five different song tallies in the U.K., and this week it improves its most impressive peak on all of them. While the Bieber tune only lives inside the top 10 on the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles roster, the cut could soon crack the highest tier on the main ranking of the most consumed titles in the U.K.

This week, “Yukon” enjoys a huge leap as it surges from No. 24 to No. 12. The smash is present on both streaming- and sales-focused rosters, so it seems that it’s being consumed in every manner possible, which helps its chances of growing again.

