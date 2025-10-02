Justin Sun announced the launch of SunPerp, the first perpetual contract DEX on TRON

PANews reported on October 2nd that at the TOKEN2049 Summit in Singapore, TRON founder Justin Sun announced the official launch of SunPerp, the TRON ecosystem's first decentralized perpetual contract exchange (Perp DEX), along with the new Chinese brand name "Sun Wukong." Sun stated that this move marks TRON's strategic transformation from a "payment chain" to a comprehensive "transaction chain."
