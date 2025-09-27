Kaia Chain collaborates with SwapScanner as second Consensus Liquidity provider and opens KAIA-SCNR pool with 50% liquidity to enhance degree of DeFi trading.Kaia Chain collaborates with SwapScanner as second Consensus Liquidity provider and opens KAIA-SCNR pool with 50% liquidity to enhance degree of DeFi trading.

Kaia Chain Adds SwapScanner as Second Consensus Liquidity Partner

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 05:00
kaia

The Kaia Chain has announced SwapScanner as their second Consensus Liquidity partner. This joint venture leads to the introduction of the KAIA-SCNR pool in which the pool has a 50 percent liquidity provision in the very beginning. This will contribute towards increased efficiency in terms of trading capital maximization of the network infrastructure.

SwapScanner Integration Breakdown

SwapScanner uses SwapScanner Navigator engine to aggregate all Kaia DEXs to an ideal price. Such integration allows increased transactions in smart money in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Kaia Consensus Liquidity provides the ability to stake validators and provide liquidity to DEX at the same time. The users get to earn network validation as well as trading payment ensuring they make things efficient financially.

The half liquidity provision will enable strong trading depth, unlike large slippage experienced in newly established trade pairs.

The Strategic Value of the DEX Infrastructure

This time goes in line with the recent upgrades made by Kaia to staking, fees, and Ethereum compatibility. Consensus Liquidity draws quality projects and television Liquidity. The introduction of SwapScanner justifies the increasing popularity of the protocol in terms of DeFi.

Navigator engine of SwapScanner identifies the best paths to make a swap and provides different users with 30% commission of SCNR holders. When used together with consensus income of Kaia, this produces several streams of income.

The integration makes Kaia strong in the Layer 1 being an EVM blockchain dedicated to the adoption of Web3 in Asia. Such partnerships will prove that Kaia is dedicated to the existence of strong infrastructure in the region.

Directions and Potential Effects on the Market

This collaboration is an indication that DeFi is becoming capital economic. The approach that Kaia uses to resolve traditional DeFi inefficiencies is dual-purpose capital to secure network security and supply course of liquidity.

This is a strategic time with regards to the expansion strategy of Kaia. The update of v2.0.3 enhanced the performance as well as compatibility, which made Kaia easier to use. Trading on SwapScanner is upgraded with institutional trading infrastructure.

In this development, there is a consensus liquidity maturation where protocols will embrace dual-functional mechanisms. Therefore, they will be more innovative in terms of capital optimization and reward distribution.

Conclusion

The inclusion of SwapScanner as the second Consensus Liquidity partner of Kaia secures the progress of the Asian DeFi infrastructure. This alliance is an integration of the DEX aggregation and the consensus mechanisms, and it opens up new possibilities in capital efficiency. The growing network makes Kaia the go-to provider of network security and integration of liquidity provision as sustainable blockchain economics.

