Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to The Block, the prediction platform Kalshi is experiencing its best month in nearly a year. The company stated on Thursday that it currently "accounts for 62.2% of global prediction market trading volume, a stark contrast to a year ago, when Kalshi only accounted for 3.1% of global trading volume." Kalshi also emphasized that its services are only available to US consumers.

Data shows that as of this month, Kalshi's monthly trading volume has reached $1.3 billion, far exceeding its competitor Polymarket's $773 million. The last time Kalshi's monthly trading volume exceeded $1 billion was during the US presidential election in November 2024. Although Polymarket could eventually surpass it as the month is not over yet, Kalshi's performance in recent months indicates that the platform is growing in popularity.