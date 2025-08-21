Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Crashes Hours After $3B Launch Amid Insider Manipulation Claims

Kanye West’s highly promoted Solana-based meme coin, yeezy money (YZY), launched amid massive hype and almost immediately collapsed amid allegations of insider trading and extreme token concentration. Ye Promotes YZY as ‘New Economy’ While FAQ Warns It’s ‘Not an Investment’ Reports indicate that Kanye West’s so-called Solana-powered meme token, yeezy money (YZY), has officially gone […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kanye-wests-yzy-meme-coin-crashes-hours-after-3b-launch-amid-insider-manipulation-claims/