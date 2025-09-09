Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:39
Kazakhstan is moving to establish a state-backed crypto reserve as part of its wider plan to embed digital assets into the national economy.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the directive this week, saying the initiative reflects the country’s need to adapt its financial system to new technological realities.

According to Tokayev, the proposed State Fund for digital assets will be managed under the National Bank’s investment arm. He explained that the reserve will prioritize “the most promising assets of the new digital financial system,” signaling a long-term bet on crypto adoption.

mm

The initiative builds on earlier efforts to accelerate Kazakhstan’s role in digital finance and integrate blockchain technology into public policy.

The country has already expanded its central bank digital currency, the digital tenge, from pilot projects into state and local budgets.

Considering this, Tokayev aims to make crypto a formal public finance component while encouraging fintech innovation.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s policy shift follows a series of measures designed to strengthen its crypto sector. Earlier this year, regulators signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a Solana Economic Zone to attract developers and investors.

So, the proposed reserve, alongside the above move, positions Kazakhstan among major economies that are experimenting with state-linked digital asset strategies. For comparison, the United States is developing a similar framework with President Donald Trump’s backing.

Banking reforms

Beyond the crypto embrace, Tokayev made fresh calls for investment in Kazakhstan’s high-tech industries.

He urged the government and central bank to design a program capable of channeling up to $1 billion into technology ventures. However, he warned that success will depend on the active participation of domestic banks, which currently favor low-risk investments over lending to businesses.

According to him:

To address this imbalance, Tokayev pressed for new financial laws that would force banks to adapt to technological change, foster competition, and create more space for fintech activity.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/kazakhstan-eyes-crypto-future-with-national-reserve/

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/kazakhstan-eyes-crypto-future-with-national-reserve/
