Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability.

Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly issued by Intebix Exchange and Eurasian Bank. The underlying blockchain used for the project is Solana, with Mastercard guaranteeing global interoperability in payments.

National Bank of Kazakhstan Pilots Evo Stablecoin in Regulatory Sandbox

National Bank of Kazakhstan announced the pilot in the framework of its regulatory sandbox. Chairman of Timur Suleimenov said the initiative was part of the larger plans of digital transformation. The project seeks to achieve higher financial inclusion and construct financial products. Kazakhstan sees blockchain as one of the tools to modernize services and boost its position in global digital finance.

Stablecoins differ from volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. They are linked to stable resources such as currencies or gold. This stability makes them more dependable when it comes to payments. Evo symbolizes a change from trading on speculation to using finance practically. The National Bank feels that this approach will help to mitigate the risk while increasing adoption.

The project comes as Kazakhstan is going deeper into digital finance. The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has already started accepting stablecoins for license and supervision fees. These payments are in the form of pegged assets in U.S. dollars and are a result of the country’s new governing structure. The AFSA published its stablecoin rulebook earlier this year in order to aid such integration.

With Evo, users will be able to make payments in retail outlets, exchange crypto, and make payments via crypto-linked cards. Each purchase will instantly convert into Evo, in tenge. This ensures liquidity for the merchants and protects them from volatility. The mechanism makes it easier for businesses to adopt the digital assets without being exposed to currency risks.

Kazakhstan Launches Evo Stablecoin to Expand Beyond Crypto Mining

Kazakhstan has been aiming to be a leader in crypto innovation in Central Asia. The country as a result, attracted major mining operations in recent years following China’s mining crackdown. However, it subsequently increased the rules to obtain taxes from miners and increase compliance. The new stablecoin is a change of course in terms of creating a larger digital economy beyond mining.

Authorities view stablecoins as a link between blockchain innovation and the traditional economy. By tying Evo to the tenge, Kazakhstan aims to motivate more trust from the citizens. The collaboration with Mastercard is an important point for the government, as it shows the goal to make the stablecoin usable in international transactions. Global interoperability will be part of international trade and remittances.

Investor interest in the issue has also grown as Kazakhstan prepares bigger projects. Reports say that a national crypto fund and a “CryptoCity” hub are being developed. These efforts could attract more foreign companies to the Kazakh digital sphere. Evo is likely to be the financial backbone for these projects.

The launch could reshape the financial infrastructure in Kazakhstan over the next few years. Stablecoins can provide the opportunity to reduce transaction costs and improve transaction efficiency. At the same time, stringent regulation provides oversight and minimizes misuse. If successful, Kazakhstan’s Evo project would serve as a model for other emerging economies looking to adopt financial tools based on the blockchain.

